Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Urges Students To Develop Scientific Temper & Uphold Human Values | PTI

Lucknow: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Monday urged students to remain curious, develop scientific temper and uphold human values, saying that India's future would be shaped by the dreams, decisions and efforts of its younger generation.

Addressing a two-day science fair at City Montessori School (CMS), Sushant Golf City campus, the Air Chief Marshal, an alumnus of the institution, said the school had given him more than an academic foundation. It had instilled in him the spirit of selfless service and the belief that an individual should work for something larger than oneself.

"Perhaps that is why I chose a life in uniform," he said, recalling his school days and the lessons he learnt about serving society.

Addressing students from the perspective of a former student, Dixit said he could see India's future in them. "When I look at all of you, I see the future of India. I see scientists, engineers, pilots, defence officers, astronauts, entrepreneurs, artists and leaders," he said.

He appreciated the students' performances, including the school band, scientific exhibits and cultural programmes, and said he was particularly impressed by their creativity and imagination.

VIDEO | Lucknow: After inaugurating two-day Science Fair at City Montessori School, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit says, “Today, I am not here only as the Chief. I am also here as a former student of this school, as one of you, a student who once walked through these doors, just as you do today, although the school may not have been as modern as it is now. When I look at all of you, I see the future of India. I see scientists, engineers, pilots, defence force officers, astronauts, entrepreneurs, artists, leaders, and so much more. So, let me begin by acknowledging the Guard of Honour presented by the student band this morning. Throughout my career, I have received Guard of Honour from highly trained military personnel, but today's reception had a very special charm. It was presented by students and done very beautifully…I was equally impressed by the scientific projects at the Vigyan Mela. I could find time to speak to a few of the students. The projects were very imaginative. I saw young minds experimenting, questioning, creating, and finding solutions. Your cultural performance was a delight, too. It was beyond my expectations.”(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2026

Recalls 1971 science fair, highlights India's space ambitions

Recalling the science fair organised at the school in 1971, Dixit said it was inspiring to see successive generations of students carrying forward the tradition of curiosity and innovation.

"Computers that once occupied entire rooms can now fit into our pockets, but one thing has not changed: the power of curiosity," he said.

Highlighting India's growing capabilities in space exploration, he referred to missions aimed at studying the Sun, preparations to send Indian astronauts into space under the Gaganyaan programme and work on the proposed Indian space station.

He said some of the scientists, engineers and astronauts who would contribute to these ambitious missions could well be among the students attending the programme.

Five lessons for success

Sharing five lessons from his life, the Air Chief Marshal asked students to remain curious, build a strong academic foundation, practise discipline and patience, learn teamwork and embrace technology without compromising human values.

Emphasising the importance of understanding rather than rote learning, he said students should study to gain knowledge and not merely to secure marks.

"Learning is not about memorising answers. Study to understand, not just to score marks," he said.

On discipline, he said excellence was built through small decisions taken every day and there was no shortcut to success. He also advised students not to be discouraged by failures, pointing out that experiments could fail and setbacks were often part of the journey towards achievement.

He cited space exploration as an example of teamwork, saying even the most skilled astronaut depended on an entire team working on the ground. Space exploration, he stressed, was never the achievement of an individual alone.

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Teachers urged to encourage questioning and innovation

Dixit also urged teachers to encourage curiosity, reward creativity and give students the freedom to experiment and ask questions.

Referring to India's centenary of Independence in 2047, he said the country would be shaped by the present generation of young people. He encouraged students to dream of developing the next generation of launch vehicles, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

"Build character, not just your CV. And whenever you achieve success, remain humble," he told the students.

Urging them to think boldly, question fearlessly, work with integrity and never give up, he said the younger generation had the potential to take India to greater heights.