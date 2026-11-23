UP Assembly Elections 2027: Congress Plans To Target BJP Over Religious Issues & Unemployment | Representational Image

Lucknow: The Congress is preparing to step up its attack on the BJP in Uttar Pradesh by highlighting issues related to religious politics, alleged irregularities in the Ram temple trust's affairs, incidents at religious places and cases of caste-based harassment.

The party plans to raise these issues at every rally and conference across the state to expose what it describes as the BJP government's failures. The Ram temple donation theft controversy and allegations of land transactions in Ayodhya will figure prominently in its campaign, along with complaints of harassment of local residents near religious sites.

Congress Intensifies Preparations For 2027 Polls

Although seat-sharing arrangements for the 2027 Assembly elections are yet to be finalised, the Congress has accelerated its political activities across Uttar Pradesh. A series of conferences and rallies is being organised in districts including Jhansi, Shahjahanpur, Agra and Mathura to mobilise workers and strengthen the party organisation.

VIDEO | Delhi: On BJP's Jan Chaupal Abhiyaan across Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, UP Congress President Aradhana Misra says, "Where were they until now? Where were their MPs and MLAs when farmers struggled to get fertilisers and DAP, when women were raped and murdered, and when farmers and youth protested over unemployment? Most importantly, the BJP came to power by practising politics in the name of religion, yet when donations and offerings made to Lord Ram were allegedly misappropriated, not a single MP or MLA raised any questions. Now, with elections approaching, the BJP feels that the ground is slipping from under its feet, and it is afraid after seeing the strength of the INDIA alliance. This is why, out of panic, it is taking such decisions in haste. However, none of this is going to make any difference. The BJP's double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh has completely failed."(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2026

District and city presidents have been entrusted with the responsibility of bringing party functionaries together and explaining the strategy for electoral mobilisation and victory.

Unemployment And Industrial Decline In Focus

The Congress plans to highlight unemployment and the industrial condition of each district during its public meetings. The party will hold the BJP government responsible for the alleged decline of industries and the lack of adequate employment opportunities.

It also plans to present documents relating to alleged irregularities in land transactions in Ayodhya and complaints of harassment of local residents in areas surrounding religious sites. Party delegations will be sent to investigate allegations of discrimination and harassment on religious and caste lines. Their findings will subsequently be made public at rallies and conferences.

Focus On Dalits, OBCs And Minorities

The Congress is also working to consolidate Dalit, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and minority voters. National-level office-bearers have been directed to participate in the party's programmes across the state as part of this outreach.

The Social Justice and Participation Conference organised on Sunday at Damodarpura in Mathura was part of this strategy.

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Congress Leaders Highlight Social Justice Agenda

Addressing the gathering, state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam criticised the BSP and other political parties, while projecting the Congress as a party committed to Dalit interests. He also highlighted initiatives undertaken during Congress governments for protecting the rights of Dalits.

National chairman of the Congress OBC Department, Dr Anil Jaihind, raised issues including the protection of the Constitution, a caste census, reservation and proportional political representation based on population.

He said Rahul Gandhi had brought the struggle for social justice and participation into the national political discourse and that the Congress would take the campaign to villages across the country.

Congress Media Department chairman Kunwar Singh Nishad called upon backward, Dalit and deprived communities to unite for their rights. He said the social justice movement had gained fresh momentum in Mathura after Ayodhya.