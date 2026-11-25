Lotus Above Leaders? CM Yogi, Maurya's Remarks Renew BJP's CM Face Debate Ahead Of UP Elections 2027 | File Pic

Lucknow: The question of who will lead the BJP in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has triggered fresh political discussion following contrasting remarks by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Speaking at an ABP News conclave, Maurya said the BJP would contest the 2027 elections on the party symbol, the lotus, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He maintained that the next Chief Minister would be selected after the elections through a decision involving elected MLAs and the party’s central leadership.

Maurya said the BJP follows an established organisational practice of not necessarily announcing its chief ministerial candidate before elections. Referring to the 2023 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, he pointed out that the party selected chief ministers after securing victories in those states.

He also dismissed speculation about differences with Yogi Adityanath, asserting that there had never been any disagreement between them. Maurya added that Yogi could continue as Chief Minister or another leader could take the position, depending on the decision taken after the elections.

Yogi Adityanath, however, offered an intriguing response when asked about the BJP's CM face for 2027. He said all party candidates would contest on the lotus symbol, including himself. Adding to the political intrigue, he remarked, “The lotus flower is everything for us. Who is who and who is not, everyone knows.” The Chief Minister also indicated that he would contest from Gorakhpur, where he has traditionally represented the BJP, although he said the final decision would rest with the party.

The exchange has brought the leadership question into sharper focus ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Yogi has led the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh since 2017 and secured a second consecutive term in 2022, making him the party's most prominent state-level leader.Maurya, meanwhile, has served as Deputy Chief Minister since 2017 and remains an important BJP leader in the state.

Although neither leader announced a final decision on the CM candidature, their remarks have renewed discussion about the BJP's leadership strategy. The party has yet to officially declare its chief ministerial face for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.