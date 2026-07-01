UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Past Government, Highlights ₹620+ Cr Development Push And Law & Order Transformation In Saharanpur | X- @myogiadityanath

Saharanpur, July 1: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Before 2017, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Aligarh and Mathura were scorched by the flames of riots and curfews. There was migration from Kairana and Kandhla, and daughters and traders were unsafe. The then Samajwadi Party government made a malicious attempt to withdraw cases against rioters and miscreants. But the double engine government strengthened law and order and recently ensured strict punishment for the rioters of Moradabad as well. Now Uttar Pradesh does not witness riots, rather development projects are being implemented on the ground."

The Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering on Wednesday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth more than ₹620 crore for the Saharanpur Nagar and Saharanpur Dehat Assembly constituencies. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude and extended his greetings to the people, farmers, women and local public representatives who attended the programme despite adverse weather and rain.

CM also congratulated the people of the district on these development projects. On the occasion, he also distributed certificates to beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister stated, those who divide you in the name of caste and region are weakening you. There is no need to be misled by them. They never went to seek the blessings of Maa Shakambhari. They opposed Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mathura-Vrindavan and Shri Ram Mandir. These people even told the Supreme Court that Lord Ram and Lord Shri Krishna never existed. Those who had bullets fired at Ram devotees are now preaching about faith! Tampering with faith is unacceptable. Whoever is guilty will face strict action.

He said, "Ayodhya, which was once known for its narrow lanes and disorder, is today connected by four-lane roads from all directions. A broad gauge double railway line has been built and an international airport has come up. The SP got four opportunities to form the government, but it did nothing for Ayodhya Dham. Today, under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Modi Ji, Ayodhya Dham is shining on the global stage with the divinity and grandeur of Treta Yug. The Samajwadi Party and Congress, which opposed great personalities such as Sant Ravidas, Maharishi Valmiki and Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, worked only to promote the name of their own families."

CM Yogi stated, before 2017, riots and curfews had become our destiny. There was migration from Kairana and Kandhla. All these areas had been made devoid of Hindus. Daughters and traders were not safe. Law and order had completely collapsed. In 2011, the DIG was attacked in Moradabad. The miscreants left him assuming he was dead. The SP government did not take action against the miscreants, rather it was making a malicious attempt to withdraw their cases. Our government ensured punishment for all those miscreants. Strong law and order is now the new identity of Uttar Pradesh.

Questioning the double standards of Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders, the Chief Minister asked, "Where was their faith when Kanwar Yatras, Shri Krishna Janmashtami and Durga Puja pandals were being banned, and development funds were either being pocketed by SP goons or spent on constructing cemetery boundaries? Today, that same money is being spent on the Maa Shakambhari Corridor, Economic Corridor, four-lane and two-lane roads, bridges, universities, Sports College, construction of the Civil Terminal at Sarsawa, extension of the runway, and improving the livelihood of wood carving artisans."

He continues by saying, this is the difference in approach. The SP used to worry only about Saifai, whereas the double engine government is concerned about all 75 districts, 1,07,000 villages, 57,000 Gram Panchayats, 825 development blocks, 12,000 wards and 762 urban local bodies.

Referring to Saharanpur's changing landscape, the Chief Minister made special mention of the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Economic Corridor (Greenfield Corridor), built at a cost of ₹12,000 crore. He informed, with the commencement of this corridor, the distance between Delhi and Saharanpur has been reduced to just one and a half hours. Saharanpur is now also getting fully prepared for air connectivity. Construction of the Civil Terminal and expansion of the runway at Sarsawa are progressing rapidly, due to which Saharanpur will soon have its own operational airport, and people here will no longer be compelled to travel to Delhi or Dehradun.

Emphasising the revival of religious and cultural heritage, the Chief Minister said, "A grand elevated corridor is being constructed on a war footing to facilitate devotees visiting the court of Maa Shakambhari Devi. During the recent sudden heavy rainfall in the Shivalik hills, administrative alertness and timely warnings helped prevent loss of life and property. To ensure that devotees' movement is not disrupted in the future, regardless of weather conditions, an elevated corridor and an excellent facilitation centre are being constructed, something that was only a dream for previous governments."

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He added that the artisans and craftsmen of Saharanpur had kept the tradition of wood carving alive despite adverse circumstances. Wood carving products worth more than ₹600 crore have been exported from here.

The Chief Minister said, "Saharanpur now has its own Medical College. The first phase has been completed, and today the foundation stone for the second phase is being laid. Along with ensuring a clean drinking water system, work on the STP is also being started. The government is fully committed to providing employment to the youth and ensuring security and self-reliance for half the population."

He further added, in the distribution of appointment letters for government jobs and police recruitment, local youth are also receiving their rightful opportunities with complete transparency and without any recommendation.

On the occasion, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Basic Education Sandeep Singh, Public Works Minister Kunwar Brijesh Singh, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Industrial Development Jaswant Singh Saini, Saharanpur Nagar MLA Rajeev Gumber, Mayor Dr Ajay Singh, Nakur MLA Mukesh Chaudhary, Gangoh MLA Kirat Singh, Rampur Maniharan MLA Devendra Kumar Nim, Member of the Legislative Council Vandana Verma, UPSIDCO Chairman YP Singh, former MP Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma, District Panchayat Chairperson Mangeram Chaudhary and others were present.