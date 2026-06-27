'Anyone Disturbing Peace Will Face Consequences For 7 Generations': Yogi Adityanath In Deoria

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Deoria: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, "No one can create disturbances during the festive atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh. If anyone does so, they will face the consequences for seven generations. Today, Muharram is being observed peacefully. No one can openly display weapons or indulge in hooliganism on the streets. As soon as our government assumed office in 2017, it adopted a zero tolerance policy against crime, the mafia and anarchic elements. Whoever commits crime, engages in mafia activities or tampers with public faith will face action under the zero tolerance policy."

He added by saying, strengthening law and order has created an environment conducive to investment in the state, and industries are being established rapidly. During the rule of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, Uttar Pradesh was infamous for mafias and riots. Recall that in 2016, the Madanpur police station here was looted and set on fire.

Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering on Friday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 106 development projects worth more than Rs 456 crore in the Rudrapur and Barhaj Assembly constituencies of Deoria. He also distributed certificates and cheques for financial assistance to 10 beneficiaries under various schemes.

Paying his respects to the land of Deoria, the CM stated, "He had the privilege of visiting the sacred land situated between the Rudrapur and Barhaj Assembly constituencies, which has been blessed by great personalities such as Baba Dukhharan Nath, Baba Mahendranath, Maharshi Deoraha Baba and Baba Raghavdas." He remarked that this land preserves a rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

CM Yogi informed, there was a time when the people of Deoria had to wait for years for a bridge or a road, but today the pace of development in the state has completely changed. The roads connecting Padrauna, Kasaya, Pathardeva, Deoria, Sonughat, Barhaj and Doharighat with the Varanasi and Gorakhpur routes are strengthening east-west connectivity. At the same time, four-lane roads up to Hata, Gauribazar and Kaudiram will provide a new direction to north-south connectivity. Better roads, infrastructure and strong connectivity are the biggest foundation for the development of any region."

He further stated, Uttar Pradesh possesses the world's largest youth population, and the government is working to connect this strength with skill development, employment and self-employment. So far, 9 lakh youth have been provided government jobs, while 3 crore people have been provided employment and livelihood opportunities through traditional industries and various government schemes. The youth of the state are talented. They have the ability to transform even the biggest challenges into opportunities.

The Chief Minister said, "Improved law and order and security have led to increased investment across Purvanchal, including Deoria, Gorakhpur and Kushinagar. New industries are being established, creating employment opportunities for local youth. Young people who earlier migrated to Mumbai, Surat and Kolkata in search of jobs are now finding employment within their own state."

He continues by saying, through investment-based schemes, the government has connected 65 lakh youth with employment. The government is continuously working for the welfare of farmers. With the expansion of modern agricultural technology, irrigation facilities and agricultural education, agricultural production in the state has increased rapidly. Uttar Pradesh has now secured the top position in the country in the production of several food grains.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister stated, "During its tenure, corruption prevailed in the name of government jobs. The uncle-nephew duo and the entire family remained engaged in extortion. Today, all government recruitments are being carried out with complete transparency and purely on the basis of merit. Thousands of youth, including those from Deoria, have secured government jobs without any recommendation or bribery. In 2016, the Samajwadi Party issued a tender worth Rs 15,800 crore for the Purvanchal Expressway without even making land available."

He further added, after the BJP government came to power, land acquisition was completed first, and then fresh tenders were invited under a new process. By simplifying the technical and financial procedures, the same expressway was completed at a cost of around Rs 11,200 crore, resulting in savings of nearly Rs 4 thousand crore. These savings are the result of stopping the plunder carried out by the Samajwadi Party. That is why the Samajwadi Party feels uncomfortable and is restless.

CM Yogi stated, "A gentleman from Delhi has arrived in Ayodhya today. The people of Delhi gave him opportunities for several years, but they received nothing except corruption and mismanagement. In Ayodhya, the double engine government has developed Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, Nishadraj Yatri Vishramalaya, Mata Shabari Rasoi, four-lane roads and world-class facilities. Had the Aam Aadmi Party delivered the same justice to Delhi, the capital's image would also have changed."

The Chief Minister informed, Barhaj was once a major trading centre in this region and, in the future, it will become an important hub under the Inland Waterway Project. From here, farmers' vegetables, fruits, millets, flowers and other agricultural produce will be transported to national and international markets through waterways. The government is continuously working to provide relief from floods caused by the Rapti and Ghaghara rivers.

He further informed, "Road connectivity in villages is being strengthened. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, new houses have been sanctioned for 6.18 lakh poor families. The government is committed to ensuring that every poor family receives a pucca house, a toilet, an Ayushman Card and free ration."

The Chief Minister stated, under the CM Yuva Udyami Yojana, youth are being provided interest-free and guarantee-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh. Referring to two beneficiaries, he remarked, today's youth do not want to be job seekers but job creators. The government is extending every possible support to fulfil their aspirations.

Appealing to people to avail the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the CM stated that installing rooftop solar systems would substantially reduce electricity bills while providing clean energy.

He further stated, "Eastern Uttar Pradesh was once affected by encephalitis, but effective control has now been achieved through the government's efforts. Children are now safe, and daughters are going to school with dignity. The government is continuously working in the fields of education, nutrition and healthcare so that no child is deprived of educational or health facilities."

The Chief Minister appealed to all Gram Pradhan, MLAs and MPs to ensure that no poor person remains hungry, no destitute woman is deprived of pension, and every eligible person receives the benefits of government schemes.

He stated, "The government does not lack resources. The double engine government is working with complete commitment for the security and prosperity of the poor, farmers, youth, women and traders."

During the programme, the Chief Minister honoured Sangeeta Devi, Gudiya Yadav, Pramod Prasad, Hari Lal, Arvind Tiwari, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Narendra Kumar Maddheshiya, Manju Mishra, Ramesh Tripathi and Jitendra Bahadur Singh by presenting them with certificates and cheques for financial assistance.

Union Minister of State Kamlesh Paswan, Ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Dayashankar Singh and Vijay Lakshmi Gautam, Deoria MP Shashank Mani Tripathi, MLAs Jai Prakash Nishad, Deepak Mishra 'Shaka', Dr Shalabh Mani Tripathi, Surendra Chaurasia and Sabhakunwar Kushwaha, Member of the Legislative Council Dr Ratan Pal Singh, District Panchayat Chairperson Girish Chandra Tiwari, BJP Vice President Kameshwar Singh, District President Kali Prasad, former MP Ravindra Kushwaha and others were present on the occasion.