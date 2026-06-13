'No Insulting Remark Against Any Daughter Will Be Accepted': UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath & Akhilesh Yadav |

Azamgarh, June 13: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly condemned those who made remarks against Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav's daughter. He said, "A few days ago, some individuals made inappropriate comments against the daughter of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. As soon as the matter came to his notice, he immediately directed the police to register an FIR."

He stated, no insulting remark against any daughter should ever be accepted. Every daughter deserves respect. We have been raised with values that teach us that the daughters and sisters of a village are everyone's daughters and sisters. Akhilesh Yadav advises others, but he should also advise his followers to keep their language restrained. The way people associated with him make comments about daughters, sisters, elders, deceased persons and senior leaders reflects the need to instil better values among them. It would be good if he explains this to them himself. If he cannot, then hand them over to us and we will explain it to them.

CM Yogi was addressing a public gathering on Saturday in Azamgarh after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 39 development projects worth more than Rs 955 crore. On the demand of ministers and public representatives, the Chief Minister announced that a grand equestrian statue of Maharaja Suheldev would be installed at Maharaja Suheldev University. He also directed the administration to prepare an action plan for converting the old jail into a convention centre.

He said, "Azamgarh has a glorious history. Sanctified by the penance of sages and saints, this land has been a centre of literary excellence. The spirit to free the nation from foreign rule existed in this district."

He questioned why a district blessed with handicrafts, artisans, farmers and energetic youth had to struggle for recognition. Carrying this concern and pain, he said, he repeatedly visits Azamgarh. Those who divided and fragmented society continuously received public support, yet they never truly worked in the interest of the people.

The Chief Minister stated, "Before 2017, Azamgarh was struggling for identity. At that time, there was no university, no Purvanchal Expressway and no music college at Hariharpur. Even the airport was not functioning properly. Azamgarh's sarees and Mubarakpur's black pottery were not receiving an appropriate platform."

Referring to the exhibition, he said everyone had narrated a new success story. Artisans associated with black pottery and saree production stated that since the arrival of the BJP's double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, their businesses had multiplied several times. They are earning more, their families are prospering and all those associated with them are living lives of dignity.

Chief Minister stated, "New India is making the world acknowledge its strength, whereas before 2014 India's identity was associated with corruption. The country lacked global respect. Security breaches occurred, the government remained silent and enemy nations openly challenged India. Naxalism was widespread, and the poor had no voice. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the current generation is witnessing a New India."

He further continues, "National hero Maharaja Suheldev compelled foreign invaders to retreat in defeat. Invaders were once fearful of entering India, but when society became divided on the basis of caste, region, language and dynastic politics, attacks such as those by Muhammad Ghori took place. Maharaja Prithviraj Chauhan defeated that invader 17 times, and each time he sought forgiveness. However, one mistake allowed Ghori to capture Prithviraj Chauhan through deceit, and the treatment he subsequently received is well known."

Chief Minister cautioned that society repeatedly committed mistakes that Maharaja Suheldev had corrected 1,000 years ago, but later generations failed to draw inspiration from him. In Bahraich, events were organised in the name of the invader Salar Masud Ghazi Miyan. The government stated that no foreign invader should be honoured and that such events should instead be held in the name of Maharaja Suheldev.

He said, New India will not accept any symbol of slavery. A grand memorial dedicated to Maharaja Suheldev has now been built in Bahraich. When the proposal for a university in Azamgarh arose, he insisted that it must be established. Prime Minister Modi suggested that naming the university after Maharaja Suheldev would be most appropriate. Responding to demands from ministers and public representatives, the Chief Minister announced that a grand equestrian statue of Maharaja Suheldev would also be installed at the university.

CM Yogi further informed, "Azamgarh today has an airport and the Purvanchal Expressway. Four-lane connectivity now links it to Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj. Today, one can reach Gorakhpur from Azamgarh in one hour, Varanasi in one and a half to two hours and Lucknow in about two and a half hours." Progress, is driven by speed. The faster the pace, the greater the progress. Azamgarh's black pottery and Varanasi's sarees have received a platform through the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

He said, "The Hariharpur musical tradition is once again receiving a platform for promoting classical music. Artists such as Nirahua are taking the sweetness of Bhojpuri culture to the world. This is also the land where Veer Kunwar Singh challenged British rule during the 1857 uprising. It is the land of renowned litterateur Ayodhya Singh Upadhyay 'Hariaudh'."

The Chief Minister asked why Sanjarpur's name surfaced in every terrorist incident and why Azamgarh was defamed for every wrongful activity. He informed, "This happened because the government of that period had a negative mindset and misused the youth for selfish political interests. There were no adequate facilities for healthcare, housing, toilets or ration distribution for the poor. Jobs for youth were subject to bargaining and corruption. There were no government schemes for the safety, education or marriage of daughters. Destitute women, elderly citizens and persons with disabilities received only Rs 300 as pension, and that too once every six months, with a large portion lost to commissions. Today, the government has created provisions supporting daughters from birth through graduation."

The Chief Minister stated, the Labour Department is establishing Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya for children from poor families and introducing new schemes for their advancement. Every department is undertaking new initiatives and linking itself to development. Earlier, due to a lack of political will, there were no expressways, universities, nursing colleges, employment opportunities for youth or quality connectivity. Today, the government is committed to ensuring security for every daughter and every trader, while extending the benefits of governance schemes to all.

He warned that if anyone illegally grabs the land of the poor, compromises the safety of daughters or extorts traders, the government cannot guarantee the safety of such offenders.

The Chief Minister appealed that alongside New India, New Uttar Pradesh must also move forward. He said, "While much of the world is facing difficulties, New India protected the country from an energy crisis even amid global challenges. People across India feel proud of Prime Minister Modi. The NDA recently organised a major event in Delhi to mark 12 years of the Central Government and Prime Minister Modi's record tenure as an elected Prime Minister. People from across the country attended and shared stories of transformation from their respective regions. New India walks with its head held high and enters the enemy's den to neutralise threats."

The Chief Minister stated, had Maharaja Suheldev been present, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would never have been demolished. Since he was not there and society was divided, the temple was destroyed. Generations struggled year after year, but after Prime Minister Modi assumed office, the double-engine government resolved a 500-year-old issue and facilitated the construction of the Ram Temple.

He added, "The Mandir should have been built immediately after independence, but Congress failed to accomplish it. The Samajwadi Party would not have been able to do so either. Addressing the people of Azamgarh, he asked why they should continue to carry the burden of those who cannot respect faith, ancestors and deities, and who cannot deliver welfare, development or employment opportunities for youth."

Chief Minister said, while improving the present, people should also join the double-engine government for a brighter future. He noted that Azamgarh has 10 Assembly constituencies and 2 Lok Sabha constituencies, and no BJP candidate won from the district. Despite this, the government continued to develop Azamgarh.

He expressed hope that Nirahua would win in the future and contribute further by promoting film shoots in the region and supporting emerging artists connected with Hariharpur.

The Chief Minister added by saying, Hariharpur, black pottery, the saree industry, farmers and youth all deserve a platform. He added that he had come today specifically for development initiatives in only two Assembly constituencies.

He assured the people that he would continue visiting Azamgarh to make it safer and more prosperous.

Expressing gratitude to the large gathering despite adverse weather conditions, he humorously remarked that as long as he was present, the tent would not fly away. If the army stands firm, the commander too will fight resolutely.

On this occasion, Cabinet Ministers Om Prakash Rajbhar, Anil Rajbhar and Dara Singh Chauhan, Legislative Council Members Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Ramsurat Rajbhar and Vikrant Singh 'Rishu', former MP and Bhojpuri film actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', former Minister Yashwant Singh, BJP Regional President Sahjanand Rai, BJP Azamgarh District President Dhruv Singh, Lalganj District President Vinod Rajbhar, State Women's Commission Member Priyanka Maurya and other dignitaries were present.