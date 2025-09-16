UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Completion Of Road Repairs Before Festive Season

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to complete repair and reconstruction of all monsoon-damaged roads—highways, expressways, rural and urban—before Durga Puja, Dussehra, Deepawali, and Chhath to ensure smooth public travel.

Reviewing the state-wide road repair and pothole eradication campaign on Tuesday, the Chief Minister asked departments to accelerate progress. Uttar Pradesh has 6,78,301 roads spanning 4.32 lakh km, of which 44,196 km have been targeted for pothole-free status. So far, 21.67% progress has been achieved. The CM urged weak-performing departments to improve, while commending the PWD’s 84.82% progress in road renovation works covering 31,514 km.

The Chief Minister reviewed the updated status of road repair and pothole eradication with departments including NHAI, Mandi Parishad, PWD, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Urban Development, Irrigation, and Sugarcane & Sugar Development. The Chief Minister urged faster progress in road repairs under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.

Officials reported that 2,750 km of roads have been identified for special repair. The Rural Development Department has achieved 62.99% progress, Urban Development 35.50%, and Industrial Development 48.77%. The CM instructed the PWD to complete its survey by September 30 and submit an action plan.

He also reviewed the condition of 763 routes, of which 114 were found unsatisfactory. The CM ordered immediate improvement, stressing that road conditions during festivals reflect the state’s image.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Justice After NEET Aspirant’s Murder In Gorakhpur

On municipal works, Yogi directed timely and transparent use of infrastructure funds, warning of action against delays. Corporations with EESL dues were asked to clear them immediately. He threatened to reconsider rights of mayors in case of irregularities.

The CM also discussed plans for a North-South Corridor, noting that most expressways currently run east-west. He directed preparation of a strong corridor from the Nepal border to southern UP, with NHAI’s support on national highways and state-led construction where required, including Greenfield projects if necessary.

“The campaign is directly linked to people’s convenience and safety,” the CM said, calling for daily monitoring, transparency, and accountability in all works.