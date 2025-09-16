 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Completion Of Road Repairs Before Festive Season
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Completion Of Road Repairs Before Festive Season

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Completion Of Road Repairs Before Festive Season

The Chief Minister reviewed the updated status of road repair and pothole eradication with departments including NHAI, Mandi Parishad, PWD, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Urban Development, Irrigation, and Sugarcane & Sugar Development. The Chief Minister urged faster progress in road repairs under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to complete repair and reconstruction of all monsoon-damaged roads—highways, expressways, rural and urban—before Durga Puja, Dussehra, Deepawali, and Chhath to ensure smooth public travel.

Reviewing the state-wide road repair and pothole eradication campaign on Tuesday, the Chief Minister asked departments to accelerate progress. Uttar Pradesh has 6,78,301 roads spanning 4.32 lakh km, of which 44,196 km have been targeted for pothole-free status. So far, 21.67% progress has been achieved. The CM urged weak-performing departments to improve, while commending the PWD’s 84.82% progress in road renovation works covering 31,514 km.

The Chief Minister reviewed the updated status of road repair and pothole eradication with departments including NHAI, Mandi Parishad, PWD, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Urban Development, Irrigation, and Sugarcane & Sugar Development. The Chief Minister urged faster progress in road repairs under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.

Officials reported that 2,750 km of roads have been identified for special repair. The Rural Development Department has achieved 62.99% progress, Urban Development 35.50%, and Industrial Development 48.77%. The CM instructed the PWD to complete its survey by September 30 and submit an action plan.

FPJ Shorts
'I Didn't Mean Any Disrespect…': Mohammad Yousuf Defends Derogatory Remark Against Suryakumar Yadav, Questions Irfan Pathan's Comment Against Shahid Afridi
'I Didn't Mean Any Disrespect…': Mohammad Yousuf Defends Derogatory Remark Against Suryakumar Yadav, Questions Irfan Pathan's Comment Against Shahid Afridi
From Chalkboards To Tablets: Digital Revolution In 7 UP Border Districts
From Chalkboards To Tablets: Digital Revolution In 7 UP Border Districts
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Justice After NEET Aspirant’s Murder In Gorakhpur
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Justice After NEET Aspirant’s Murder In Gorakhpur
Mumbai News: Landslide In Mulund East Damages MGL Pipeline; Gas Supply Restored In Two Hours
Mumbai News: Landslide In Mulund East Damages MGL Pipeline; Gas Supply Restored In Two Hours

He also reviewed the condition of 763 routes, of which 114 were found unsatisfactory. The CM ordered immediate improvement, stressing that road conditions during festivals reflect the state’s image.

Read Also
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Justice After NEET Aspirant’s Murder In Gorakhpur
article-image

On municipal works, Yogi directed timely and transparent use of infrastructure funds, warning of action against delays. Corporations with EESL dues were asked to clear them immediately. He threatened to reconsider rights of mayors in case of irregularities.

The CM also discussed plans for a North-South Corridor, noting that most expressways currently run east-west. He directed preparation of a strong corridor from the Nepal border to southern UP, with NHAI’s support on national highways and state-led construction where required, including Greenfield projects if necessary.

“The campaign is directly linked to people’s convenience and safety,” the CM said, calling for daily monitoring, transparency, and accountability in all works.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Completion Of Road Repairs Before Festive Season

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Completion Of Road Repairs Before Festive Season

Yogi Govt Modernizes 229 Schools In UP Border Villages With Smart Classes & Tablets

Yogi Govt Modernizes 229 Schools In UP Border Villages With Smart Classes & Tablets

UP Govt Cancels Non-Tax E-Challans Issued Between 2017–2021

UP Govt Cancels Non-Tax E-Challans Issued Between 2017–2021

'UP To Get Sant Kabir Textile & Apparel Parks': CM Yogi Adityanath

'UP To Get Sant Kabir Textile & Apparel Parks': CM Yogi Adityanath

From Chalkboards To Tablets: Digital Revolution In 7 UP Border Districts

From Chalkboards To Tablets: Digital Revolution In 7 UP Border Districts