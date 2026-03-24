UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Nivesh Mitra 3.0, Strengthening Industrial Growth And Investor Confidence

Yogi Adityanath Government Plans Treated Wastewater Reuse Policy To Ease Water Crisis | ANI

Lucknow: Amid global instability, economic uncertainty, and disorder in many parts of the world, India - and especially Uttar Pradesh - has emerged as a safe, stable, and reliable destination for investment and business.

Highlighting this confidence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while launching the ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0’ single-window system on Tuesday, said, “Over the past nine years, the state has completely transformed its identity through transparent policies, strict law and order, improved infrastructure, and an industry-friendly environment.”

Today, Uttar Pradesh is not only a safe destination for investors but also offers a conducive ecosystem for scalable businesses, a vast consumer market, skilled young human resources, and seamless connectivity - all in one place. As a result, investors who were once hesitant to come to the state are now actively investing, helping establish Uttar Pradesh as a major industrial and economic hub of the country.

Chief Minister termed the distribution of incentives to 45 companies and Letters of Comfort (LoCs) to 62 companies during the Navratri program as a major step for industrial development. He said these proposals pave the way for approximately ₹50,000 crore in investments, creating employment opportunities for around 50,000 youth.

Congratulating entrepreneurs, he said, “The government is committed to ensuring rapid ground-breaking after MoUs, resolving minor issues related to investments quickly, and providing a favorable environment for industries.” The trust of entrepreneurs is the real strength of development, and the state will continue to build on it to become a leading center of investment and industrial growth.

Chief Minister Yogi emphasized that investor confidence is the greatest capital of the state, and the government is continuously working to strengthen it. Uttar Pradesh has a market-ready and industry-ready workforce, with a large pool of skilled youth. It also possesses one of the best demographic dividends globally, along with a vast consumer base, making it highly attractive for investors.

He urged investors to invest freely in the state, stating that all necessary resources and opportunities for scalable business growth are readily available.

To further strengthen ease of doing business, the complex land-use conversion process under Section 80 has been abolished. Now, once a map is approved under the master plan, land use will be deemed automatically approved, eliminating the need for separate certification.

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With the launch of ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0,’ over 530 services from more than 43 departments have been simplified and consolidated into fewer than 200 services. The platform offers features such as a PAN-based single user ID, dynamic CAF, AI chatbot, real-time tracking, automated alerts, and end-to-end online monitoring.

It is integrated with NSWS, IGRS, and the GIS land bank, providing a seamless, transparent, and predictable digital ecosystem, making the investment process easier and intervention-free.

Chief Minister said, “The government has taken several key initiatives to accelerate industrial growth.” The cabinet has approved the Private Business Park Policy, allowing investors to develop business parks under a plug-and-play model.

Under this model, the government will provide land, while investors will invest capital, and profits will be shared transparently under a revenue-sharing system. He assured that there will be no unnecessary interference, ensuring a smooth and secure environment for investors.

This policy will play a key role in developing Uttar Pradesh as a major hub for emerging technologies. Additionally, through Invest UP, a PMU Skill Connect Cell has been formed to provide skilled manpower as per industry needs, while an Entrepreneurship Development Cell will support and guide new entrepreneurs.

Chief Minister Yogi said, “Incentives worth ₹2,781.12 crore have been distributed to 85 projects across sectors such as manufacturing, automobile, cement, bioplastics, iron and steel, food processing, and electronics.”

Among these, ₹73 crore was given to 4 IT and electronics projects, and ₹20 crore to 10 food processing projects.

He highlighted that only 16 LoCs were issued between 2012 and 2017, whereas 3,367 LoCs have been issued in the past nine years - reflecting a major transformation in the investment climate.

He added that an industry not only brings investment but also generates employment and improves connectivity. Entrepreneurs must be respected and protected as they are the backbone of the economy.

Chief Minister made it clear that any disruption or disorder in industrial operations will not be tolerated. If attempts are made to hinder industries in the name of trade unions or otherwise, immediate strict action will be taken.

Citing the example of Kanpur’s ‘Lal Imli’ mill, he said, “Corruption and wrong policies earlier led to the collapse of a once-thriving textile hub, affecting thousands of families. However, the current government has revived investor confidence by creating a favorable environment.”

Recalling the situation before 2017, Chief Minister said investors earlier hesitated to come to Uttar Pradesh due to a poor image driven by identity issues and the dominance of mafia and criminal gangs.

The government adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards crime from day one, which continues uninterrupted. Regardless of influence, any criminal or mafia element attempting wrongdoing will face strict consequences.

CM Yogi said, “The vision of making Uttar Pradesh the top investment destination is now becoming a reality. Transparent governance, strong law and order, and industry-friendly policies have restored investor confidence.”

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the efforts of ‘Team UP,’ the state is now the preferred destination for investors.

With incentives directly transferred to accounts during Navratri, stalled projects - especially in food processing - are gaining momentum. Despite having 11% of India’s cultivable land, Uttar Pradesh contributes 21% to food grain production and is now focusing on value addition and employment generation.

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The “zero tolerance” and “zero corruption” policies have transformed the investment climate. The state offers 75,000 acres of land bank, seamless connectivity, 55% share in India’s expressway network (soon to be 60%), 12 domestic and 4 international airports, and the upcoming Noida International Airport (Jewar), set to become the country’s largest cargo and logistics hub with MRO facilities.

Additionally, inland waterways linked to Varanasi, metro services in seven cities, and a strong road network are expanding investment beyond NCR to Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, central, and western Uttar Pradesh.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi,’ IT and Electronics Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma, Minister of State Jaswant Saini, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Deepak Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Food Processing and Horticulture) Babulal Meena, and Additional Chief Secretary (Infrastructure and Industrial Development) Alok Kumar.