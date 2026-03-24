Yogi Government Launches 142 High-Tech Block Health Units Across State |

Lucknow: Preparations have intensified to strengthen and modernize healthcare services up to the block level in the state. The Yogi Government is set to establish 142 Block Public Health Units (BPHUs) across various blocks of the state.

Through these units, better facilities for testing, registration and primary treatment will be made available within a single premises for people living in rural and semi-urban areas.

Each Block Public Health Unit will be developed as a high-tech facility at a cost of about ₹50 lakh. These units will include an in-charge room, registration room, waiting room, central integrated lab and other essential arrangements.

The construction will be carried out within existing PHCs and CHCs so that the already available healthcare infrastructure can be further strengthened.

Director of Panchayati Raj Department, Amit Kumar Singh, stated that the Yogi Government’s plan is not limited to building infrastructure, but aims to prepare these units in line with future needs.

This will make healthcare services more accessible at the block level and reduce dependence on district hospitals.

Patients living in rural areas will no longer need to travel long distances for minor and major tests and primary healthcare services. With enhanced facilities at the block level, both time and expenses will be reduced. It will also improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare services.

Director Amit Kumar Singh further stated that after the implementation of the BPHU model, the healthcare infrastructure at the block level will become stronger. Patients will be able to access multiple services from registration to testing at a single location.

At the district level, all construction work will be carried out by district panchayats in coordination with the Health Department as per prescribed standards under the overall supervision of the District Magistrate.

Block and Gram Panchayats will also be involved in planning and monitoring these components of healthcare facilities within their respective jurisdictions.