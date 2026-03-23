Yogi Adityanath Announces Compensation After Prayagraj Cold Storage Collapse, Ensures Relief Measures

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took cognizance of the cold storage accident that occurred in Phaphamau, Prayagraj. Expressing condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased, he directed the local administration to provide immediate relief and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the incident and ₹50,000 each for the injured.

Read Also Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Approves Key Infrastructure, Heritage And Traffic Projects In Lucknow

He instructed that relief operations be carried out swiftly, no negligence be allowed in the treatment of the injured, and proper medical care be ensured for all.

Expressing his sympathies to the grieving families, the Chief Minister said, "The government stands firmly with them in this difficult time."