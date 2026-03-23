Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Approves Key Infrastructure, Heritage And Traffic Projects In Lucknow |

Lucknow: In the cabinet meeting held on Monday at Lok Bhavan, several key projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure, heritage conservation, and traffic management in the state capital Lucknow were approved. These include approval of the revised cost for the construction of the proposed International Exhibition-cum-Convention Center in Sector-15 of Vrindavan Yojana.

The cabinet decisions also include developing the historic Roshan-ud-Daula Building and Chhatar Manzil under the ‘adaptive reuse’ model on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis, and the construction of a flyover at Dubagga intersection to improve transportation facilities.

In the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the revised cost for the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Center in Lucknow was approved to enhance civic infrastructure.

Earlier, the cabinet had approved ₹1,297.42 crore for the project in Sector-15, Vrindavan Yojana, but due to higher costs during the tendering process, it has now been revised to ₹1,435.25 crore. This includes GST, levies, contingencies, supervision charges, and other expenses.

The convention center, to be built under the EPC model, will feature a large convention hall with a capacity of 10,000 people and an auditorium with a capacity of 2,500. It will also provide large-scale parking facilities and ensure crowd management systems in line with safety standards.

The International Exhibition-cum-Convention Center is being developed to host global-level events such as defence expos in Lucknow. Plans are also in place to develop 5-star and budget hotels around the venue to provide better accommodation for domestic and international visitors. Facilities will also be available for showcasing heavy equipment and large models during events. This project will play a significant role in establishing Lucknow as a major international event destination.

In the same sequence, the Yogi government has taken an important step toward preserving and promoting the use of Lucknow’s historical heritage. The cabinet has approved the development of the Roshan-ud-Daula Building and Chhatar Manzil under the ‘adaptive reuse’ model through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

For this, it has been proposed to transfer the ownership of the land associated with these buildings to the Tourism Department free of cost. These historic structures will be developed as heritage tourism units to give a new direction to tourism in the state. However, the government clarified that this land transfer is being made as an exception and should not be considered a precedent for the future.

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Additionally, a significant project to address traffic issues in Lucknow has also been approved. A three-lane flyover, 1,811.72 meters long, will be constructed at Dubagga intersection on the Lucknow-Hardoi route. The total cost of this project has been set at ₹305.31 crore and has received cabinet approval. Dubagga intersection is a major traffic hub in Lucknow, and the flyover is expected to significantly ease congestion in the area.

The government believes that all these projects will play an important role in transforming Lucknow into a modern, well-organized and tourism-friendly city