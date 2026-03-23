Yogi Adityanath Government Plans Treated Wastewater Reuse Policy To Ease Water Crisis | ANI

Lucknow: In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has taken a major step by preparing to implement a new policy for the safe reuse of treated water. The objective of this policy is to treat wastewater generated from households and industries and reuse it, thereby reducing pressure on drinking water resources.

The demand for water in irrigation, domestic, industrial, and energy sectors is continuously increasing in the state. In this context, the government has planned to promote the safe use of treated water through Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs).

Under the policy, wastewater generated in urban and rural areas will be treated and, in the first phase, used by urban local bodies, as well as for construction work, gardening, and irrigation.

In the second phase, its use will be expanded to sectors such as industry, agriculture, and railways. In the third phase, a dual-pipe system will be implemented to ensure the supply of non-potable water to households for non-drinking purposes.

The Yogi government aims to strengthen water management through technology and innovation. This initiative will not only conserve clean drinking water but also reduce pollution in water bodies. It will promote water conservation and help reduce energy consumption as well.