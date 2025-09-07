UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Appointment Letters To Newly Recruited Instructors

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the final results for instructor recruitment across various vocational trades, paving the way for 1,510 appointments. On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the state-level appointment letter distribution at Lok Bhawan, while parallel ceremonies were held in all districts, where MPs and MLAs handed over letters to successful candidates—transforming the dreams of thousands of youths into reality.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the Uttar Pradesh government is working tirelessly with the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”, giving top priority to linking the country’s largest youth population with employment and self-employment opportunities.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Vocational Education, Kapil Dev Agarwal, informed that 92 trades are currently being run across 286 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Uttar Pradesh, offering a total of 1,84,280 seats. He said that 7,768 instructor posts have been approved in these institutes, including 6,577 regular and 1,191 outsourced positions. In 2022, UPSSSC began the recruitment process for 2,406 vacant posts, out of which 1,510 instructors have already been appointed, while results for another 341 posts will be announced soon. With this, a total of 1,851 instructors will be available, helping ensure quality training in government ITIs across the state.

Over the past eight years, the state government has established and operationalized more than 60 new government ITIs. Currently, about 1.84 lakh youth are receiving skill training in 82 trades across 324 government ITIs. To make training accessible to all, the fee has been fixed at just Rs 40 per month. Additionally, nearly 3,000 private ITIs in the state offer training on 6 lakh seats, where students are also benefiting from fee reimbursement and scholarships.

To strengthen the ITI ecosystem, the government has filled over 150 vacant posts of principals and 1,510 instructor posts, along with more than 900 positions through outsourcing. Furthermore, ITIs are being modernized to impart training in emerging technologies such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, laser cutting, CNC, 3D printing, and digital communication.

In the first phase, 150 ITIs were upgraded in collaboration with Tata Technologies Ltd. and 18 world-class companies. As part of this project, nine new trades and 23 short-term courses have been introduced, with an investment of nearly Rs 5,000 crore. These institutes are training more than 15,000 youth every year. Encouraged by this success, approval has now been granted to upgrade 62 more ITIs at a cost of Rs 3,350 crore.

The Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission is actively working to provide free skill training to every interested youth close to their home. Over the last eight years, more than 14 lakh youth have been trained under this mission, of which 5.65 lakh have secured employment or self-employment. At present, training is being conducted in over 350 courses with the support of over 1,000 training partners. To directly connect trainees with industries, a system of flexi training partners has been introduced. So far, 33 industrial units have been onboarded, with the target of contracting five new units from each district.

The government is also considering the launch of the “Videsh Kamgar Kaushal Prashikshan Sevayojan Yojana” to facilitate overseas employment for the state’s youth. In addition, under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, 1.20 lakh traditional artisans have received skill training, and eligible beneficiaries are being provided interest-free loans of ₹1 lakh.

In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the Project Praveen program has been implemented in secondary schools, where students of Classes 9 to 12 in more than 600 schools receive 90 minutes of daily skill training. So far, 20,000 students have been awarded nationally recognized certificates.

Through the Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, 1.80 lakh rural youth have been trained over the past eight years, with 1.30 lakh securing jobs. Under the Pradhan Mantri Internship Scheme, internships for over 2,500 youth have been initiated in 500 reputed companies, providing each intern with a monthly honorarium of ₹5,000.

Furthermore, 1736 programs have also been organized in the state through Rojgar Melas, in which more than 4.13 lakh youth have got job opportunities in 2537 companies.