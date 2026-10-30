UP Assembly Elections 2027: Amit Shah Promises Uniform Civil Code If BJP Returns To Power | X - ippatel

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttar Pradesh if the BJP is voted to power for a third consecutive term in the 2027 Assembly elections, making it a key plank of the party's political agenda.

Addressing the BJP's state executive committee meeting in Lucknow, Shah expressed confidence that the party would return to power, asserting that there was no force capable of dislodging the BJP government in the state.

"Form the government for the third time in Uttar Pradesh and we will implement the Uniform Civil Code here as well," Shah told party leaders and workers, giving a clear indication of the party's election agenda.

STORY | BJP will bring UCC in Uttar Pradesh if voted to power again: Amit ShahUnion Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttar Pradesh, expressing confidence that the BJP would return to power in the state after assembly elections next year.Addressing the party's state working committee meeting in Lucknow, Shah claimed that the Samajwadi Party would remain out of power in the state for 30 years.“Akhilesh Babu, mark my words, your party will not form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the next 30 years. The people will not forgive even your third generation," Shah said."This time, when the government comes to power, UCC will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh. UCC has already been implemented in many states," he said.The daylong meeting was kickstarted by Shah at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University auditorium. It was chaired by BJP state president and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state in-charge Vinod Tawde and national general secretary Smriti Irani were among those present. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 30, 2026

Shah Targets Samajwadi Party Over Ayodhya

Seeking to draw a political contrast between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party, Shah invoked the firing on Ram devotees in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990, during the Mulayam Singh Yadav government.

"I want to ask them on what basis they seek to form the government. You opened fire on Ram devotees, while we built the Ram temple. The people will not forgive you, not even your third generation," he said.

Shah also recalled former chief minister Kalyan Singh's role during the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya, saying he had acted without worrying about the consequences for his government.

Describing the BJP government's position in Uttar Pradesh as unshakeable, Shah said it was like Angad's foot, which nobody could move.

Home Minister Challenges Opposition On Vote Theft

Taking on the opposition over allegations of vote theft, the Home Minister accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of blaming the umpire after losing an election. He said the BJP was ready for a discussion in Parliament and challenged the opposition to participate in a special session.

"We are ready to discuss every issue and answer every question. Let Parliament discuss it," he said.

Read Also Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Acquitted By Sultanpur Court In Defamation Case Linked To Remarks...

Shah Praises Yogi Government's Governance Record

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah said his government had freed Uttar Pradesh from the influence of mafias through firm governance. He urged party workers to gear up for the 2027 Assembly elections and focus on securing a third consecutive victory.

"Keep your eyes fixed on the target like Arjuna. We have to form the government for the third time," he told the gathering.

BJP Recalls Past Electoral Victories

Recalling the BJP's electoral journey in Uttar Pradesh, Shah said the party had only 44 MLAs in 2014 and was in a difficult position. He claimed that after strengthening the organisation, the BJP secured 73 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh with a 41 per cent vote share in the 2014 general elections.

He also referred to the party's 2017 Assembly victory, when it won 312 seats with around 40 per cent of the votes, presenting it as an example of the impact of organisational consolidation.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh Rainfall Prompts CM Yogi Adityanath To Order Immediate Crop Damage Assessment,...

State Executive Reviews Election Preparations

The meeting, held at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University auditorium, was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, besides Union ministers, senior party leaders, MPs and MLAs.

In his opening address, Chaudhary said the meeting was not merely a routine organisational exercise but an opportunity to assess the party's strength, review the government's performance and chart its future course.

He said the BJP had assembled to prepare for the 2027 electoral battle and write a new chapter of victory in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Watch:

BJP Focuses On Weaker Polling Booths

The state executive meeting is being held in three sessions. Discussions are centred on the political agenda, preparations for the Assembly elections, organisational activities and the party's performance at the grassroots level.

The BJP also plans to focus on constituencies and polling booths where its position needs strengthening, with the emphasis on the organisational strategy of putting greater effort into weaker areas.