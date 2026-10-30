Uttar Pradesh Rainfall Prompts CM Yogi Adityanath To Order Immediate Crop Damage Assessment, Compensation & Relief | X

Lucknow, October 30: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to provide immediate relief to people affected by rainfall across Uttar Pradesh. Taking note of crop damage, he asked officials to assess the losses and extend all possible assistance to farmers. He said, "The government stands firmly with farmers in every adverse situation."

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure prompt relief to those affected by the ongoing rainfall in the state. He instructed them to provide admissible compensation without delay for financial losses, livestock deaths and houses damaged or collapsed due to heavy rainfall. He also directed officials to assess crop losses immediately and ensure that farmers receive compensation at the earliest. People rendered homeless due to house collapses should be shifted to relief camps and shelters.

The Chief Minister asked senior administrative officials to remain in the field, interact with affected families and ensure that all possible assistance reaches them without delay. He made it clear that negligence at any level in relief operations would not be tolerated.

In view of the adverse weather conditions, the Chief Minister also appealed to the public not to allow children to step out of their homes unnecessarily. He urged people to stay away from dilapidated houses, trees, tin sheds and electricity poles, and seek shelter only in safe places.