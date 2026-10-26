Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Acquitted By Sultanpur Court In Defamation Case Linked To Remarks Against Union HM Amit Shah

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Sultanpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Monday in a defamation case over his alleged objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2018.

Special Magistrate Shubham Verma acquitted Gandhi, citing a lack of evidence in the case filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra. Gandhi’s supporters welcomed the verdict.

Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi leaves the court after a special MP-MLA court acquits him in a defamation case over his 2018 remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah. https://t.co/q8RioJJfnb — IANS (@ians_india) October 26, 2026

Defamation Case Dates Back To 2018

The case dates back to August 2018, when Mishra, a resident of Hanumanganj in the Kotwali Dehat police station area, filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi over his remarks against Shah. Mishra, who was then chairman of a cooperative bank, alleged that the Congress leader’s comments were defamatory.

The case was subsequently heard by the MP-MLA magistrate court in Sultanpur.

Read Also Rahul Gandhi’s 2018 Defamation Case Over Amit Shah Remarks Dismissed By Sultanpur Court

Defence And Prosecution Present Arguments

Arguments from both sides were completed on October 13, after which the court reserved its verdict.

In his written submissions, Gandhi’s counsel acknowledged that the controversial remarks had been made but argued that they were made in good faith and without any intention to insult anyone. The defence also contended that the remarks had been distorted and presented out of context.

The complainant’s counsel, however, argued that Gandhi should be held guilty, citing the defence’s acknowledgment that the statement had been made.

After hearing both sides, the court reserved its order.

Court Acquits Gandhi For Lack Of Evidence

On Monday, the court ruled in Gandhi’s favour, holding that the evidence was insufficient to establish the allegations against him. The acquittal brings relief to the Congress leader in the defamation case pending since 2018.

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Key Developments In The Case