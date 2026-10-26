Rahul Gandhi’s 2018 Defamation Case Over Amit Shah Remarks Dismissed By Sultanpur Court | File Photo

A special MP/MLA court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday dismissed a criminal defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2018. The case stemmed from comments Gandhi reportedly made when Shah was serving as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president.

The decision brings a legal development in a case that originated during the politically charged period ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

What Is the Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case About?

The complaint concerns remarks allegedly made by Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in Bengaluru in May 2018. Gandhi had reportedly referred to Amit Shah in connection with a murder case, prompting allegations that the Congress leader had made objectionable statements against the then-BJP president.

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The remarks became the basis of a criminal defamation complaint filed by Vijay Mishra, a local BJP politician and former chairman of the District Cooperative Bank in Sultanpur.

Mishra approached the court on August 4, 2018, seeking legal action against Gandhi over the statements. The complaint subsequently went through legal proceedings before the special MP/MLA court.

Rahul Gandhi Appeared Before Court in 2023

Rahul Gandhi appeared before the court in 2023 in connection with the matter and secured bail. The proceedings continued as the court considered the complaint concerning his alleged remarks about Shah.

Kashi Prasad Shukla, one of the lawyers associated with the case, had previously outlined the circumstances behind the complaint, stating that the matter originated from Gandhi's comments about Shah during the 2018 political campaign period.

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The dismissal on Monday marks a significant development in the proceedings against the Congress leader.

Political Context Behind the Case

The defamation complaint dates back to a period of intense political campaigning in Karnataka, where the Congress and BJP were competing for power ahead of the Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi, who was then the Congress president, frequently targeted the BJP leadership during election campaigning. Amit Shah, meanwhile, was heading the BJP nationally.

Further details regarding the court's reasoning behind Monday's decision were not immediately available in the information provided.