UP Announces Phased Paddy Procurement For Kharif 2025–26

Kharif | File/ Representative Image

Lucknow: Under the Kharif Marketing Year 2025–26, paddy procurement in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in a phased manner across Western and Eastern regions. In Western Uttar Pradesh, the procurement will commence on October 1, 2025, and continue until January 31, 2026, covering the divisions of Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Agra, Aligarh, and Jhansi, as well as the Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur districts of the Lucknow division.

In Eastern Uttar Pradesh, the procurement will commence on November 1, 2025, and run until February 28, 2026, covering the divisions of Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Devipatan, Basti, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Prayagraj, as well as Lucknow, Rae Bareli, and Unnao districts of the Lucknow division.

As of September 30 (11 a.m.), more than 23,500 farmers have registered for procurement. An OTP-based single registration system has been introduced, enabling farmers to register easily through their mobile phones. Procurement will be carried out only from registered farmers, and payments will be transferred directly to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts within 48 hours.

To ensure transparency and eliminate middlemen, paddy procurement at centers will be done through biometric verification using e-POP (Electronic Point of Purchase) devices. Procurement centers will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy this year has been increased, with Rs 2,369 per quintal for the common variety and Rs 2,389 per quintal for Grade A.

Farmers can register through the Food and Civil Supplies Department’s website (fcs.up.gov.in) or via the UP Kisan Mitra mobile app. For assistance, they may call the toll-free number 18001800150 or contact their District Food Marketing Officer, Regional Marketing Officer, or Block Marketing Inspector.