UP Achieves Record Electricity Supply With Peak Demand Crossing 30 GW | X

Lucknow, July 15: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh's power sector has consistently reached new milestones. The state is ensuring uninterrupted, outage-free electricity supply through effective management, a robust power infrastructure, and continuous monitoring. As a result, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of the country's leading states in electricity supply. In terms of record power supply, it has outperformed several major states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

On July 14, Uttar Pradesh supplied electricity to meet a peak demand of 30,457 MW. Similarly, the state met peak demands of 29,827 MW on July 13, 30,598 MW on July 12, 29,041 MW on July 11, and 26,571 MW on July 10- the highest among all states during that period.

This achievement reflects the Yogi government's forward-looking energy policy, efficient management, and commitment to providing uninterrupted electricity to consumers.

Despite a continuous rise in electricity demand due to the summer heat and the monsoon season, the Yogi government has ensured that consumers experience no disruption in supply.

Electricity availability in rural areas has also improved significantly, with villages receiving power for more than the scheduled 18 hours a day. Special arrangements have also been made to maintain uninterrupted supply in cities, tehsil headquarters, and industrial areas.

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To further strengthen the power distribution system, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) teams are monitoring the network round the clock across the state.

Officials in every district are conducting regular field inspections, and wherever storms or heavy rainfall have caused local technical faults, instructions have been issued to restore power supply in the shortest possible time.

Departmental teams are working day and night on maintenance activities to ensure consumers do not face any inconvenience.

A large-scale maintenance drive is also underway to prevent disruptions during the monsoon season. Tree branches growing close to power lines are being regularly pruned to prevent them from falling onto electricity lines during strong winds or heavy rain.

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During the rainy season, citizens have been advised to maintain a safe distance from snapped power lines, transformers, electric poles, and waterlogged areas. They are also urged to immediately report any electrical accident or hazard to the 1912 helpline or the nearest electricity office.

Dr. Ashish Kumar Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) and Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation, said, "Electricity supply is being continuously monitored. Instructions have been issued at every level to ensure vigilance so that uninterrupted power supply reaches every consumer."