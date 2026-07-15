Yogi Govt Pushes Digital Education With Updated Student Records | X

Lucknow, July 15: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh's school education system is emerging as a new model of digital governance and data-driven decision-making. The Yogi Government is preparing accurate and updated digital records of every student, making education administration more transparent, accountable and result-oriented. As part of this strategy, a state-wide campaign is being conducted for the academic session 2026-27 to carry out student profile progression and new enrolments on the U-DISE Plus portal.

The objective is not only to update data but also to create a strong digital foundation to ensure that the benefits of educational schemes reach every student in a timely and effective manner.

Commonly identified as a data portal, U-DISE Plus is, in fact, the foundation for effective planning of school education, scientific management of resources and transparent administration. Keeping this objective in view, directions have been issued to enter and update the details of every registered and newly admitted student on the portal within the stipulated timeline so that, in accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the data-driven and technology-enabled education system can be further strengthened.

The availability of updated digital records of every student will ensure that the benefits of schemes reach the actual beneficiaries, make policy formulation more accurate and effective, and further strengthen the school education system.

The Director General, School Education, has directed all District Inspectors of Schools (DIOS), Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSA) and Block Education Officers (BEO) to complete the work of student progression, profile updates and necessary corrections within the prescribed timeline. Along with this, special emphasis has been laid on ensuring that the details of students for the new academic session are entered in all schools within the stipulated time.

According to the U-DISE progress report at the state level, the campaign is progressing rapidly. At present, 97.14 percent of the work has been completed. Of this, the Basic Education Department has achieved 98.98 percent progress, while the Secondary Education Department has recorded 94.33 percent progress.

The government's objective is to complete the remaining work in the remaining schools at the earliest and achieve 100 percent completion across the state.

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Along with student profile progression, the link for new admissions in Pre-Primary and Class 1 has also been activated. The Director General has directed all districts to immediately upload the details of newly admitted children on the U-DISE Plus portal.

This will ensure the availability of an updated digital database of students from the very beginning of the academic session and enable them to receive the benefits of various educational schemes, scholarships and other facilities in a timely manner.