Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Confident Women's Reservation & Delimitation Bills Will Pass In Monsoon Session Of Parliament

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | File photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Women's Reservation Bill and the proposed Delimitation Bill would be passed during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, asserting that both reforms are crucial for strengthening democracy and ensuring fair representation.

Constituencies need redrawing

Shinde said the population of several Lok Sabha constituencies has grown to between 20 lakh and 25 lakh, making it increasingly difficult for MPs to effectively serve such large electorates. He said redrawing constituency boundaries has become essential to ensure equitable representation and facilitate development.

Backing the Women's Reservation Bill, Shinde credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonstrating the political will to introduce the legislation after years of debate. He alleged that opposition parties had stalled the Bill in the previous Parliament and appealed to all political parties to extend support this time, saying the measure would ensure justice and greater political representation for women.

Shinde to coordinate MPs

Shinde also revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had entrusted Shiv Sena MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde with coordinating with Members of Parliament on the two Bills. Referring to the recent induction of MPs into the Shiv Sena, he said all legal formalities relating to legislators who joined the party with a two-thirds majority had been completed and the matter was now before the Lok Sabha Speaker for a decision.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule clarified that her party has not taken any official position on the proposed Delimitation Bill. Rejecting media reports suggesting the party would support the legislation, she said such claims were based on unnamed sources and had created unnecessary confusion.

Sule said the Centre has not yet shared any formal proposal with her party and that a decision would be taken only after receiving the draft and holding discussions within the INDIA bloc. She added that if the proposal envisages a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states, there would be little reason to oppose it. The Opposition, she said, has sought a collective discussion with the Centre under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge rather than separate consultations with individual parties.

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