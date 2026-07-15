Somaiya Student-Athlete And India's Number 5 Ranked Squash Player Suraj Chand To Represent the Country At The 2026 Asian Games | File Pic

Mumbai, 15th July, 2026: Suraj Chand, India’s No 5th Squash Player, has been selected to represent India at the 2026 Asian Games, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Ranked World No. 126 in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) rankings, he will compete in Mixed Doubles Squash event after securing his place through the national selection trials held in Chennai.

Suraj, a student at the Dr Shantilal K. Somaiya School of Commerce and Business Studies at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, has progressively established himself as one of India's premier squash players. He recently represented India at the Asian Mixed Doubles Squash Championship in Malaysia, where he and his partner, Rahul Bhatia, delivered a commendable performance, reaching the quarter-finals. This achievement further solidified Suraj's qualifications for the upcoming Asian Games.

Earlier this year, Suraj emerged victorious at the HCL PSA Indian Tour in Chennai, winning the title without conceding a single game. This marked his fourth PSA Challenger Tour title. He was also part of the first Indian team to win bronze at the 2024 FISU World University Squash Championship and has consistently represented India in significant international competitions.

Suraj Chand expressed his sentiments, stating, "It is a moment of immense pride and a significant milestone in my career to represent India at the Asian Games. Reaching this point has required years of dedicated training, competition, and unwavering effort. I extend my gratitude to my coaches, the Somaiya Sports Academy, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. I am eager to compete for India and give my utmost at the Asian Games."

Developing High-Performance Athletes

Suraj has trained at Somaiya Sports Academy for the past four years. During this time, he has benefited from professional coaching, strength and conditioning, performance analysis and structured competition planning.

His selection also highlights the depth of the University's squash programme. Three student-athletes from Somaiya Sports Academy earned invitations to the national selection trials. They included Suraj Chand, Om Semwal ( India’s No. 6th and PSA World No. 180) and Nirupama Dubey (India’s No. 4th and PSA World No. 152). All three are multiple gold medallists at the All India Inter-University Championships, reflecting the strength of the academy's high-performance programme.

Azaaz Khan, Director, Somaiya Sports Academy, said, "Selections like these are earned over years of disciplined training, perseverance and continuous improvement. Our role is to create an environment where talented athletes have access to the coaching, facilities and performance support they need to compete at the highest level. Suraj's achievement is well deserved and reflects the culture we are building at Somaiya Sports Academy."

A University That Invests in Sport

Sport is an integral part of the student experience at Somaiya Vidyavihar University. The University encourages students to pursue academics and competitive sport together. It has invested in world-class infrastructure, expert coaching and long-term athlete development to help student-athletes reach their full potential.

Samir Somaiya, Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, said, "Universities have a responsibility to help young people realise their full potential, both inside and outside the classroom. Sport develops discipline, resilience and confidence that stay with students throughout their lives. Not to mention the positive impact it has on their health, competitive spirit, teamwork and sportsmanship.

We are proud to see Suraj represent India at the 2026 Asian Games. His achievement is a testament to his dedication, the commitment of his coaches and the ecosystem that has supported his growth."

The announcement comes just weeks before Somaiya Vidyavihar University hosts the 2026 FISU World University Championship Squash from 3 to 9 August 2026. The championship will be organised in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) under the aegis of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

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Leading university squash players from around the world will compete at the University's Eklavya Sports Complex in Mumbai. The championship will give Somaiya student-athletes the opportunity to compete on home courts. Students from across the University studying all aspects of a sport and sports management will also gain hands-on experience in helping organise and deliver an international sporting event.

Suraj's selection for the Asian Games marks another milestone for Somaiya Vidyavihar University and Somaiya Sports Academy. It reflects years of investment in athlete development and high-performance sport. As the University prepares to host the FISU World University Championship Squash, Suraj's achievement demonstrates how university sport can create pathways for student-athletes to represent India on the international stage.

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