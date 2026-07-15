IND Vs ENG 2nd ODI 2026: Harry Brook Blames Pitch For Birmingham Defeat, Hopes England 'Come Back Stronger' In Cardiff | VIDEO | X

Cardiff, July 15: England white-ball captain Harry Brook has opened up on his team's defeat against India in the IND vs ENG 1st ODI at Edgbaston and said the hosts will look to come back stronger in the second ODI in Cardiff. Brook blamed the nature of the pitch for their defeat during a press conference ahead of the second ODI.

England suffered a disappointing defeat in the series opener after being restricted to 258 while batting first. Joe Root and Liam Dawson helped the team recover with an important partnership, but India chased down the target in 45.2 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

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Harry Brook Blames Pitch For Defeat

Speaking ahead of the second ODI, Brook said the pitch changed from the first innings to the second and became easier to bat on during India's chase.

"...pitch changed a little bit from the first innings to the second innings, which made it easier for them to chase down what we thought at the halfway line was a decent score," Brook said.

England believed 258 was a competitive total at the halfway stage. However, the conditions became better for batting as India comfortably completed the chase.

Hopes For Strong Comeback

Brook admitted that England still have several areas to improve and sharpen up. However, he played down talk about the ODI World Cup, saying the tournament is still a long way away.

"There's always areas you want to get better at in any format, in any game you play. There's plenty of areas you always want to get better at and sharpen up as much as you can, but the World Cup is a long way away," Brook said.

The England captain is now focused on the next match and hopes his team can bounce back in Cardiff.

"Hopefully, we can come back stronger in Cardiff," he added.

India and England will face each other in the second ODI in Cardiff on Thursday (July 16). Team India currently lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the opening match in Birmingham.