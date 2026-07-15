IND Vs ENG 2nd ODI 2026: Confident Team India Arrives In Cardiff With 1-0 Lead After Birmingham Win | VIDEO

Confident Team India Arrives In Cardiff With 1-0 Lead After Birmingham Win | X

Cardiff, July 15: The Indian cricket team led by Shubman Gill arrived in Cardiff on Tuesday after a dominant victory over England in the IND vs ENG 1st ODI in Birmingham. The Men in Blue looked confident as they reached the city ahead of the second ODI against England on Thursday (July 16). A video of Team India arriving in Cardiff has surfaced on social media and is being widely shared by Indian cricket fans.

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The viral video shows Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Ishan Kishan and other Indian players getting down from the team bus with their luggage after reaching Cardiff.

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Virat Kohli Spotted With Personal Bodyguard

Virat Kohli was also spotted walking with his personal bodyguard in the viral video. Interestingly, no other Indian cricketer was seen with a personal bodyguard in the clip.

Reports suggest that Kohli has been seen with the security personnel for the first time during the ongoing ODI series. In India, separate security arrangements are generally made for players during matches and team movements.

When Team India travels abroad, the host cricket board also provides security and other personnel to guide and assist the players.

There are also reports that Virat Kohli's bodyguard reportedly abused the media and even broke a fan’s phone. There are demands on social media that Virat should think about it and remove him.

The coaching staff, including Gautam Gambhir, Morne Morkel and Ryan ten Doeschate were also present along with the team on the bus.