Did Virat Kohli & Gautam Gambhir Avoid Each Other During Practice Session Ahead Of 1st ODI Against England? Viral Claims Spark Buzz

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Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir once again found themselves in the spotlight ahead of India's ODI series against England after they reportedly were not seen interacting during the team's training session at Edgbaston. While the Indian squad continued its preparations for the opening ODI, the absence of any visible conversation between the star batter and the head coach quickly became the biggest talking point from the practice session.

According to Times Now reports, Gambhir was seen speaking with several senior members of the squad, including former captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. Kohli, meanwhile, remained focused on an extended batting session in the nets as he prepared for the series. After completing his practice, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak held a separate discussion with Kohli before later speaking with Gambhir.

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The lack of direct communication between Kohli and Gambhir has once again sparked speculation over their equation. Although there was no indication of any disagreement during the session, the sequence of events drew attention because of the duo's history and the public interest surrounding their relationship.

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Kohli and Gambhir have shared a well-documented rivalry over the years, with their on-field clashes during the Indian Premier League making headlines. However, both have since moved on, with Gambhir now serving as India's head coach and Kohli continuing to be one of the team's most experienced players. Even so, every interaction, or lack of one, between the two continues to generate discussion among fans.

Despite the chatter off the field, India's primary focus remains the upcoming ODI series against England. Kohli will be aiming to make a strong start with the bat, while Gambhir oversees the team's preparations. Whether the lack of interaction was simply part of a routine training session or something more remains unclear, but it has certainly become one of the biggest talking points ahead of the series opener.