'Very Important Appointment With My TV': Keir Starmer Jokes About England's Semi-Final Vs Argentina In Final PMQs| VIDEO

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer let his love for football take centre stage during his final Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) before Parliament's summer recess. Starmer's love for football is well documented and he joked that he had a "very important appointment" with his television later in the evening. The departing UK PM was referencing to the Argentina vs England World Cup semi-final, drawing laughter from the rest of the parliament.

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"This morning I had meetings with Ministerial colleagues and others. In addition to my duties in this House, I have an important appointment with the television at 8pm," Starmer said in the parliament.

The light-hearted comment reflected the excitement gripping the UK ahead of England's biggest match of the tournament. It also offered a rare glimpse of the Prime Minister's sporting side amid a busy political agenda. Video of his comment soon viral on social media with fans building up to the knockout clash on Wednesday.

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England face Argentina in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup semi-final, with a place in the final on the line. The historic rivalry has gripped fans across the UK. Starmer's quip showed he will be among the millions watching the Three Lions in action.

England have only won the tournament once way back in 1966, and a final on the horizon has the country galvanised. The winner of the England vs Argentina clash will face Spain in the final on July 19.