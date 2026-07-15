Explained: 7 Major FDA Crackdowns In Pune Under Tukaram Mundhe, From Blood Banks To Counterfeit Cetaphil Skin Cleanser

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe | Facebook

Pune: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stepped up enforcement across Maharashtra, with official records showing a surge in action against violators of food and drug safety laws in the Pune division.

Between November 10, 2025, and May 20, 2026, the Pune division handled 1,677 adjudication cases, of which 1,208 have been decided, while summons or notices have been issued in 1,676 cases.

The department has also recovered ₹4.64 crore in penalties, highlighting the scale of regulatory action initiated over the past several months.

Since assuming charge as Maharashtra FDA commissioner on May 25, Tukaram Mundhe has launched a statewide enforcement drive targeting restaurants, blood banks, food manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and pharmaceutical establishments.

In less than two months, inspection teams have uncovered violations ranging from food adulteration and unhygienic kitchens to counterfeit cosmetics, unlicensed medicines and irregularities in blood banking operations.

Recent FDA actions in Pune

1) Metro Blood Bank licence suspended; 10 blood centres in Pune district face action

The latest and one of the biggest actions came against Metro Blood Bank at Aundh District Hospital, whose licence was suspended after inspectors detected multiple regulatory lapses. Authorities found that blood component processing allegedly continued despite the resignation of the approved technical supervisor in March 2025, without a replacement receiving statutory approval. The inspection also pointed to incomplete documentation, non-compliance with mandatory sterility testing protocols for platelet units, improperly coded blood bags, and deficiencies in sterilisation monitoring equipment.

The action is part of a broader statewide review under which 21 blood centres had their licences suspended between April and June this year, including 10 facilities in Pune district.

2) Nearly 28,500 litres of suspected adulterated milk destroyed; stocks worth ₹37 lakh seized

During a special enforcement drive conducted between July 8 and July 12, FDA officials carried out inspections at seven locations across the Pune division, resulting in the seizure of products worth over ₹37 lakh.

In one operation, officers intercepted a milk tanker carrying milk from a manufacturing unit in Sangola, Solapur district. After collecting samples for laboratory examination, officials destroyed 28,498 litres of milk as a precautionary measure because the consignment was perishable and suspected to be adulterated.

3) Kondhwa café shut over expired food and poor hygiene

Acting on a consumer complaint, FDA officials conducted a surprise inspection at a café on Salunkhe Vihar Road in Kondhwa Khurd. The inspection revealed expired food items, unhygienic conditions and several shortcomings in compliance with mandatory food safety and hygiene requirements. Following the inspection, the establishment's food licence was suspended.

4) Unlicensed Ayurvedic medicines worth over ₹50 lakh seized

In another major operation, the FDA's drug inspection team raided premises suspected of selling Ayurvedic formulations without legal authorisation. Inspectors recovered bhasma and herbal medicinal products worth ₹50.36 lakh that allegedly lacked mandatory regulatory details, including batch numbers, manufacturing information, expiry dates and licence particulars.

Officials also found that the owner could not furnish purchase bills or records establishing the legal source of the products, leading to the seizure of the entire stock for further investigation under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

5) Ten hotels lose licences during special inspection drive

Earlier this month, the FDA carried out a three-day inspection campaign across Pune, Satara and Sangli districts, examining 70 hotels and restaurants.

The exercise resulted in the suspension of licences of 10 establishments, including six in Pune city, after inspectors detected unhygienic kitchens, expired food stock and other violations of food safety regulations. The affected establishments in Pune included Hotel Grand Purandar, Crown Bakers, Agrotis Catering Pvt. Ltd., Barkat Biryani House, Royal Biryani House and National 360. Similar action was taken against one hotel in Satara and three in Sangli.

6) Restaurant licence suspended over use of cheese analogue

On June 22, the FDA suspended the licence of Pind Punjab restaurant in Camp after discovering the use of cheese analogue in food preparation. The investigation later traced the supply to Bansal Dairy in Raviwar Peth, where officials seized the remaining stock.

Further checks revealed that both loose cheese analogue and loose paneer were being sold. Altogether, approximately 225 kg of products valued at around ₹67,730 were confiscated.

7) Counterfeit Cetaphil cleanser detected in Pune

On the same day, FDA officials also identified a counterfeit Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser (118 ml) during an inspection in Shivajinagar. Although laboratory analysis did not indicate any quality defects, officials observed clear differences in packaging design, labelling, printing and security features compared to the genuine product.

After the original manufacturer confirmed that the seized item was not part of its authorised production, FDA officials confiscated the counterfeit stock valued at ₹5,508.

Commissioner assures continued enforcement

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said surveillance of food businesses, blood banks and drug establishments would continue to ensure compliance with safety standards.

"The FDA is committed to safeguarding public health through continuous inspections and strict enforcement against those violating the law. Consumers can report complaints regarding food quality or hygiene on the department's toll-free helpline, 1800-22-2365," Mundhe said.

The recent series of inspections underscores the FDA's intensified focus on public health enforcement in the Pune division. Authorities have widened their scrutiny of the food, pharmaceutical and blood banking sectors while taking swift action wherever serious violations are detected.