FDA Cracks Down On Illegal Gutkha & Adulterated Food In Pune; 198 Raids, ₹84 Lakh Worth Of Gutkha Seized, 92 Arrested

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) | File photo

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its crackdown on banned gutkha, adulterated food products and illegal drug-related activities across the Pune division. During a month-long special drive conducted between May 25 and June 24, the department carried out 198 raids and seized banned products and adulterated food worth several crores.

As part of the drive against banned gutkha and pan masala, the FDA raided 87 establishments across the division. Officials seized prohibited products worth ₹84.89 lakh, arrested 92 persons, seized eight vehicles and sealed 77 establishments for violating food safety rules.

The department also conducted a parallel drive against adulterated and substandard food products. Officials inspected 111 establishments and seized around 10.33 lakh kilograms of food items worth ₹7.50 crore.

The seized stock included mangoes, ready-to-serve beverages, artificially coloured supari, tea powder, sweets, packaged drinking water, khoya, bakery products, spices, edible oils, ghee, kulfi and other food items.

The FDA's Drugs Department also launched enforcement action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Officials seized 10,492 Tramadol capsules worth ₹68,328 and arrested the accused after registering criminal cases.

In another operation, the department seized counterfeit cosmetic products bearing the labels of reputed brands. A police case has been registered against those involved.

The department also took action in connection with the Pune hooch tragedy. During the investigation, officials found that the methanol used to manufacture the illicit liquor had been supplied from Bhiwandi. Acting against the supplier, the FDA seized 5,929 kilograms of methanol and cancelled the supplier's licence.

The Food and Drug Administration has appealed to citizens to report any suspicious food products, medicines or illegal activities related to food and drug safety to the authorities.