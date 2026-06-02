Pune: FDA Raids 5 Locations, Seizes Food Products Worth ₹19 Lakh

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) | Photo: File

In the wake of recent deaths linked to methanol-contaminated liquor, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its enforcement drive across Pune district. During a special operation conducted in Ambegaon and Khed talukas, officials carried out raids at five locations and seized food products and raw materials worth ₹19.03 lakh, according to Assistant Commissioner (Food), Pune Division, Digambar Bhogawade.

At Manchar, FDA officials inspected warehouses located behind Sairaj Paan & Tea House and Samiksha Cold Drink, General & Kirana Store. During the inspection, they discovered banned food products, including gutka and pan masala, valued at ₹30,395. A case has been registered against the concerned persons at Manchar Police Station.

The FDA team also inspected Khemraj Food Industries Private Limited in the same area. The investigation revealed that the establishment was operating without the mandatory licence and registration. Officials seized 19,886 kilograms of food items, including maida, gram flour and wheat flour, worth ₹10.49 lakh. Samples of the products were collected for laboratory analysis.

In Khed taluka, action was taken against Ujjwal Supari at Khalchi Bhamburwadi. The establishment was allegedly operating without a licence. Officials also suspected that the betel nut stocked for sale was uncertified or unsafe. As a result, a stock weighing 1,898 kilograms and valued at ₹8.16 lakh was seized.

Meanwhile, an inspection at Om Sai Farsan in Narhe revealed the alleged use of artificial colouring in the food item "Fried Green Peas." FDA officials collected samples of both the food product and the colouring agent for examination. A stock weighing 68 kilograms and valued at ₹7,480 was seized on suspicion of adulteration.

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FDA officials stated that the special drive was aimed at ensuring food safety and curbing the sale of unlicensed, adulterated and prohibited food products. Further action will be taken based on the results of laboratory testing and ongoing investigations.