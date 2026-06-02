Pune: PMC's Arogyavardhini Hospital In Katraj Running Without Permanent Medical Officer

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The administrative shortcomings of the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) health department have once again come under scrutiny, as the Arogyavardhini Hospital in Katraj-Sukhsagar Nagar has reportedly been functioning without a permanent medical officer for several months despite handling a daily outpatient load of over 100 patients.

Residents have alleged that the frequent transfer and rotation of doctors every 15 to 20 days is severely affecting healthcare services and causing inconvenience to patients, particularly those requiring continuous treatment and follow-up consultations.

The hospital is considered a vital healthcare facility for middle-class and economically weaker families in the Katraj area. It provides essential services, including general OPD consultations, maternal and child healthcare, antenatal check-ups and immunisation programmes.

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According to local residents, a new doctor joined the hospital on May 5, while the previous medical officer had served for only eight months. Patients claim that the constant change of doctors forces them to repeatedly explain their medical history, resulting in delays in diagnosis and treatment.

"This hospital caters to hundreds of families every month. Frequent changes in medical staff are disrupting patient care and creating uncertainty among residents," said a local resident.

The issue has become particularly concerning for pregnant women and children who depend on the hospital for regular check-ups and vaccination schedules. Citizens have questioned how patients can develop trust in the healthcare system when doctors are replaced at such short intervals.

Residents have also pointed out that while the civic body has invested funds in developing healthcare infrastructure, it has failed to ensure stability in staffing at a facility serving a large population.

Responding to the concerns, Dr Sunil Andhare, Unit In-charge of the Municipal Health Department, said that temporary replacement doctors are being appointed due to leave-related provisions applicable to contractual medical officers. He assured that the matter would be examined and, if continuous transfers are taking place at the hospital, a report would be submitted to the main health department for necessary action.