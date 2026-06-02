Pune Stares At Water Shortage As Dam Storage Declines: All You Need To Know

Pune Stares At Water Shortage As Dam Storage Declines | Canva AI

Concerns over water availability in Pune are mounting as water levels in dam reservoirs are declining due to delayed monsoon forecasts, while the prolonged postponement of crucial water planning meetings threatens to deepen the region's water crisis.

The Canal Advisory Committee, responsible for deciding annual water allocation from dams across Pune, has not convened for the past six months. The meeting, usually held between November and December under the chairmanship of Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, has been repeatedly postponed due to election-related code of conduct restrictions and other administrative reasons.

Officials say the delay has significantly impacted water distribution planning for both urban and rural areas. Several talukas are already experiencing water shortages, while water storage levels in major dams continue to decline.

The committee meeting was initially deferred because of the Model Code of Conduct for local body elections. Subsequently, it was postponed again following the accidental death of then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Now, the recently announced Legislative Council election schedule has once again delayed the process.

In an effort to address the emerging crisis, Agriculture Minister Dattatraya Bharane and former minister Harshvardhan Patil recently reviewed the situation with Water Resources Department officials. However, concerns remain over increasing pressure on available water resources and the absence of a comprehensive distribution plan.

Adding to the challenge, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted below-normal rainfall and a delayed onset of the monsoon this year. The forecast has heightened fears of a prolonged water shortage across the district.

Recognising the possibility of reduced inflows into dams, the Water Resources Department had earlier instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to implement a 15 per cent reduction in water usage. Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar had also stressed the need for water conservation measures.

Despite these directives, civic authorities have yet to enforce the proposed cut in water consumption. As a result, water levels in Pune's dams continue to fall, raising concerns about how long existing reserves will remain sufficient if rainfall remains scarce.

The Model Code of Conduct for the Legislative Council elections is expected to end on June 22. However, by then, the monsoon season will already be underway, leaving limited time for authorities to finalise and implement an effective water distribution strategy.

With rural areas reporting shortages and urban demand remaining high, experts warn that delays in planning could lead to disputes over water allocation unless timely decisions are taken in the coming weeks.