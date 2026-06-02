Pune: Man Dies By Suicide After Sending Video Message Alleging Harassment; Four Arrested | Representative Image

Pune: A 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after sending a video message to his brother and relatives, claiming that he was being mentally harassed and threatened with false criminal cases. Following an investigation, Kharadi Police arrested four persons, including a woman with whom he had been living in a live-in relationship for the past four years, and registered a case against her second husband.

The deceased has been identified as **Karan Balasaheb Kamble (28)**, originally from Kharba in Manwath taluka of Parbhani district and currently residing at Thite Vasti in Kharadi.

The accused are Preeti Aniket Bodharde alias Ramisa alias Mahi alias Preeti Sudhir Randive (31), resident of Thite Vasti, Kharadi; Aniket Bodharde (41), resident of Jhegenagar, Bibwewadi; Sanskriti Sudhir Randive (25), and Hritik Sudhir Randive (26), both residents of Upper Indiranagar, Bibwewadi. Police have also booked Akshay Muralidhar Nikam (40), a resident of Jail Road, Nashik, who is stated to be Preeti’s second husband.

The complaint was lodged by Karan’s brother, Krishna Balasaheb Kamble (34), at Kharadi Police Station.

According to police, Karan was employed at his brother’s washing centre and came into contact with Preeti several years ago. The two had been living together in a live-in relationship for the last four years. Police said Preeti had been married twice in the past, and her family members, including her former husband, sister, and brother-in-law, frequently visited their residence.

Investigators alleged that the accused threatened to implicate Karan in a sexual assault case involving Preeti’s daughter and repeatedly demanded money from him. They are accused of extorting money from Karan on several occasions and subjecting him to continuous mental harassment.

Unable to cope with the alleged pressure, Karan recorded a video message on June 1 and sent it to his brother and relatives. In the video, he reportedly stated that he was ending his life because of the harassment caused by the accused.

After receiving the video, family members began searching for him. Later that morning, at around 11 a.m., police received information that a man had hanged himself near the riverbed beneath the Keshavnagar bridge in Kharadi. Officers rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as Karan Kamble.

Based on the complaint and preliminary investigation, Kharadi Police registered a case of abetment to suicide and related offences. Four accused have been arrested, while proceedings have also been initiated against the woman’s second husband.