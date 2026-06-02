Nashik: Historic Punjab Mail Completes 114 Years, Enters 115th Year Of Service With Heritage-Themed Makeover | Sourced

Nashik: One of the oldest and most prestigious trains in the history of Indian Railways, the Punjab Mail has completed 114 years of service and entered its 115th year on June 1. To mark this historic milestone, Central Railway has organised several special initiatives for Train No. 12137 Mumbai–Firozpur Punjab Mail, which originates from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.



As part of the celebrations, the train has undergone extensive modernisation of its coaches and passenger amenities. A heritage-themed vinyl wrap has been applied to the combined First AC–Second AC coach and pantry car, showcasing the cultural bond between Maharashtra and Punjab. The artwork features iconic landmarks such as the Gateway of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Golden Temple.



To provide passengers with a museum-like experience, special canvas prints depicting the train’s rich history have been installed inside the air-conditioned coaches. Additional passenger-friendly upgrades include automatic air fresheners, seat-cover dispensers, soap dispensers, repaired PVC flooring, and scraper mats to enhance cleanliness and comfort.



Earlier, on March 27, 2026, Central Railway showcased a special audio-visual presentation on the glorious journey of Punjab Mail during the “Train Mahotsav” held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The event received an enthusiastic response from railway enthusiasts, passengers, and citizens alike.



Originally launched as the “Punjab Limited,” Punjab Mail began its maiden journey on June 1, 1912, from Ballard Pier Mole Station. At that time, it covered the approximately 2,496-kilometre route between Mumbai and Peshawar in just 47 hours. From 1914 onward, the train started operating from Victoria Terminus, now known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.



Over the decades, the train evolved with technological advancements. Air-conditioned coaches were introduced in 1945, diesel locomotives in 1968, and later electric locomotives. On December 1, 2020, Punjab Mail began operating with modern LHB coaches.



Today, Punjab Mail covers a distance of 1,928 kilometres between Mumbai and Firozpur Cantonment in 33 hours and 35 minutes. With halts at 52 stations, the train continues to be a preferred choice for travelers and remains a symbol of the rich heritage of Indian Railways.