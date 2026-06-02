Nashik: BJP Seeks Explanation From Corporators Who Backed Ganesh Gite’s Independent Nomination; Disciplinary Action Likely | Sourced

Nashik: Independent candidature in the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency Legislative Council election may land Ganesh Gite and the BJP corporators who signed his nomination papers as proposers and seconders in trouble. The party has reportedly sought an explanation from those involved over their actions.



Ganesh Gite, considered a close associate of a state minister handling the Kumbh Mela portfolio, filed his nomination on Saturday without any official authorisation from the BJP. Nine BJP corporators signed his nomination papers as proposers and seconders. Party leaders have taken the development seriously, especially since seat-sharing arrangements had not been finalised at the time.



Acting on instructions from the state leadership, BJP Nashik city president Sunil Kedar has sought an explanation from the corporators concerned.



Eight-Day Deadline for Explanation

Speaking to The Free Press, Sunil Kedar said that the actions of Ganesh Gite and the corporators who supported his nomination cannot be justified. He stated that signing the nomination papers without directions from the party leadership and without informing local party leaders was inappropriate and amounted to a breach of party discipline.



The corporators have been given eight days to submit their explanations. Any disciplinary action against them will be decided by the party’s state leadership, he added.



BJP Corporators Who Signed Gite’s Nomination

The following BJP corporators signed Ganesh Gite’s nomination papers as proposers and seconders:

Dinkar Patil

Sangeeta Ghotekar

Nitin Nigal

Prashant Dive

Aditi Pandey

Suresh Patil

Rajendra Aher

Sonali Bhandure

Ranjana Bhansi (Former Mayor)



The development has added a fresh dimension to the political equations surrounding the Nashik Legislative Council election, highlighting possible internal differences within the BJP at the local level.