Nashik: NMC Unveils ₹20.44 Crore Clean Air Action Plan To Tackle Rising Pollution | X - @NMMConline

Nashik: To bring the rising air pollution in Nashik city under control, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has formulated a comprehensive action plan worth Rs 20.44 crore for the financial year 2025-26, under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). This plan prioritises measures such as creating dust-free roads, mechanical sweeping, tree plantation, traffic management, and public awareness campaigns.

The plan was approved during a meeting of the City-Level Monitoring Committee, presided over by Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri. Deputy Commissioner (Environment) Nitin Pawar stated that to mitigate road dust, a primary source of pollution, and to alleviate traffic congestion, 'end-to-end' paving will be developed across a stretch of 5 kilometres. Additionally, road improvement works and junction upgrades will be undertaken.

Key Measures

- Two state-of-the-art mechanical sweeping machines will be procured to control dust levels within the city.

- Special tree plantation projects will be implemented at two locations to promote tree conservation and expand green belts.

- 10 composting units will be established for the scientific management of waste.

- Road improvements and junction development to reduce traffic congestion.

- Promotion of electric vehicles.

These initiatives are expected to yield the following benefits for the citizens:

- Reduction in road dust and pollution levels

- Decrease in traffic congestion

- Safer facilities for pedestrians and cyclists

- Increase in the city's green cover

- More effective waste management

- Improvement in air quality

The Municipal Corporation has stated that efforts are currently underway to complete these works before the commencement of the new academic year and the onset of the monsoon season. It is hoped that this plan will help make the air in Nashik city clean and healthy.