Nashik: AIMA To Launch Monthly Entrepreneur Interaction Programme To Address Industry Concerns, Says AIMA President Rajendra Pansare | Sourced

Nashik: The Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association ( AIMA ) remains committed to addressing the concerns of entrepreneurs and workers and will launch a monthly Entrepreneur Interaction Program to understand and resolve issues faced by industrialists, said AIMA President Rajendra Pansare during the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). All agenda items were unanimously approved in the meeting, which was held in a cordial atmosphere.



The AGM was conducted at the AIMA Recreation Centre under the chairmanship of Rajendra Pansare. The dais was shared by Vice President Jitendra Aher, General Secretary Sanjay Mahajan, Secretary Dilip Wagh, and Treasurer Avinash Bodke.



A major discussion during the meeting focused on the deteriorating condition of roads in the industrial estate. Members also raised concerns regarding various infrastructure and basic civic amenities. Pansare informed the gathering that road works in K-Sector have already commenced and will be completed soon. He also announced that roads connecting Power House, C.G. Lucy, Gangavihar, and RP Sweets would be reconstructed.



He further stated that work on the underground sewerage project is progressing steadily. Land acquisition for industrial development is underway at several locations, which is expected to attract fresh investment and encourage the establishment of new industries. Pansare welcomed the abolition of tax on industrial purchases and sales, calling it a positive step for the business community.



Highlighting AIMA ’s new initiatives, he said the association has introduced a POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) policy for workers and has organized cricket tournaments to provide recreation amid busy work schedules. He also shared details about IAMA’s upcoming projects and a coffee table book. Questions raised by members were addressed satisfactorily by Pansare and other office-bearers.



The meeting was attended by NIMA President Ashish Nahar, former Maharashtra Chamber President Santosh Madlecha, Transport Association leader Rajendra Phad, Laghu Udyog Bharati President Nikhil Tapadia, former IAMA presidents Dhananjay Bele and J.R. Wagh, along with several industrialists and association members.