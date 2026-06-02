Nashik TCS Sexual Assault Case: Fifth Accused Identified In Sambhajinagar For Allegedly Sheltering Absconding Employee | File Photo

Nashik: The investigation into the high-profile TCS Nashik sexual assault case has taken a fresh turn with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) naming a fifth accused in the matter. The newly added accused, a resident of Sambhajinagar, has been booked for allegedly providing shelter to an absconding TCS employee who was wanted in connection with the case.

According to the SIT, the accused is suspected of helping the fugitive employee evade arrest by renting out his residence and facilitating her stay while she remained on the run. Assistant Commissioner of Police and SIT chief Sandeep Mitke said the accused has been charged with harbouring an absconding suspect and that a formal notice regarding the action will be submitted before the court.

The TCS Nashik case has expanded significantly since it first came to light. Police are currently investigating a total of nine cases linked to the matter, including allegations of sexual assault, harassment and hurting religious sentiments. The cases include one registered at Deolali Camp Police Station on March 26.

On May 22, the SIT filed a detailed chargesheet of nearly 1,500 pages before the Nashik Road Sessions Court against four accused already named in the case. The offences invoked include Section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceit), Section 75 (sexual harassment), Section 299 (hurting religious sentiments), and Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been applied.

The prime female accused had been absconding since the FIR was registered and was eventually arrested on May 7 at a residence in Sambhajinagar. Following her arrest, a separate case was registered against AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel for allegedly providing shelter to the accused during her period of absconding.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police conducted a joint interrogation on Monday of Mateen Patel and the newly arrested accused. Investigators questioned them about their links to the absconding employee and the circumstances under which shelter was allegedly arranged. Police have seized Patel’s mobile phone and initiated the process of collecting his voice samples for forensic examination.

Advocate Abhay Singh Bhosale, representing Mateen Patel, said his client has been directed to appear before investigators on Thursday for the collection of voice samples.

The SIT has widened the scope of its investigation and is examining whether other individuals also assisted the absconding accused. Police officials said efforts are underway to identify and take action against anyone found to have helped the accused evade arrest.

Investigators have assured that the probe is progressing at a fast pace and that strict action will be taken against all those found involved in the case.