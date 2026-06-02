Nashik: MIDC’s ‘Fitness Man’ Balasaheb Zhanje Nears Retirement After Inspiring Career | Sourced

Nashik: In today’s fast-paced world, where work pressure and hectic schedules often lead people to neglect their health, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Chief Engineer Balasaheb Zhanje has set an inspiring example through his disciplined lifestyle. Popularly known as the “Fitness Man” within MIDC, Zhanje continues to motivate younger generations with his energy and commitment to fitness.



Even at the age of 58, his fitness level and enthusiasm are remarkable. He begins each day before dawn and runs between 15 and 20 kilometres regularly. Along with running, he maintains his health through regular exercise, morning walks, and cycling. On holidays, he enjoys trekking and mountaineering. So far, he has participated in more than 40 marathon events, successfully completing races of various distances.



A strong advocate of healthy living, Zhanje regularly encourages his colleagues and employees to adopt fitness-oriented lifestyles and prioritise their well-being.



One of MIDC’s most experienced and respected officers, Zhanje is currently serving as Chief Engineer of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Circle. A native of Kharsundi village in Sangli district, he began his career with MIDC in 1994 as an Assistant Engineer at Chiplun. Over the years, he served with distinction in major industrial regions including Mahad, Alibag, Taloja, Dhule, and Nashik.



During his tenure as Superintending Engineer in Nashik, he played a significant role in organising MIDC’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations. He also made notable contributions to the development of new industrial estates at locations such as Nardana and Songir in Dhule and Nandurbar districts.



An avid fitness enthusiast, Zhanje has actively participated in numerous marathons and cycling activities. He describes his tenure in Nashik as a particularly rewarding experience, noting that the city has emerged as a prominent “Cycling City” in recent years.



According to Zhanje, rapid industrial growth across Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, and Nandurbar districts, coupled with MIDC’s expanding infrastructure network, is creating employment opportunities for thousands of young people. He considers this contribution to regional development and job creation as one of the most satisfying achievements of his career.



As Balasaheb Zhanje prepares to retire this month, MIDC will bid farewell to an experienced, disciplined, and fitness-conscious officer whose professional contributions and inspiring lifestyle have left a lasting impact on colleagues and the industrial sector alike.