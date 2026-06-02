‘Fear Cannot Be Measured By Data Alone’: NCP‑SP MP Supriya Sule Replies To Pune Police Chief Amitesh Kumar’s Letter

NCP-SP MP From Baramati Supriya Sule | File Photo

Pune: A day after Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar defended the city's law and order situation with official crime statistics, Baramati MP and Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader Supriya Sule has written back to the police chief, stating that the ground reality experienced by citizens paints a different picture.

In her letter dated Tuesday, 2nd June, Sule acknowledged the efforts of the Maharashtra Police and expressed respect for the force, saying police personnel work tirelessly to protect citizens. However, she argued that the fear and insecurity being felt by residents cannot be ignored, despite data showing a decline in several categories of crime.

MP Vs CP…

The exchange comes after Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar rejected allegations that crime was increasing in Pune and presented figures showing a decline in major offences such as robbery, vehicle theft, chain snatching, rape and attempt-to-murder cases. He had also argued that a handful of serious incidents in May created a perception that crime was spiralling out of control.

Responding to the commissioner's claims, Sule said there appears to be a significant gap between official statistics and the experiences shared by ordinary citizens. As a public representative who regularly interacts with residents across Pune, she said she repeatedly hears concerns about safety and encounters an atmosphere of fear among people.

Sule Cites Multiple Incidents…

The MP referred to a series of recent incidents that have generated public concern. These included the alleged assault and murder of a child in Mahalunge, the discovery of a suspicious bomb-like object in Hadapsar, a daylight attack in Narhe, gangs openly displaying weapons in Dive Ghat, attacks on minor girls in Yewalewadi and Hadapsar, and the murder linked to the Vanraj Andekar case. She also highlighted the recent toxic liquor tragedy that claimed 20 lives, describing it as evidence of deeper law-and-order concerns.

Sule questioned why citizens continue to feel unsafe if crime is truly under control. She asked whether the growing disconnect between police statistics and public perception indicates a weakening relationship between law enforcement agencies and residents.

The MP also raised questions over the enforcement of prohibitory orders in the city. Referring to the police commissioner's clarification regarding restrictions imposed under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act ahead of Bakri Eid, she said the move appeared inconsistent with claims that the overall situation was under control. She added that describing the order as merely preventive had created confusion among citizens.

‘Authorities Should Take Action If…’

Another point raised by Sule was the commissioner's statement that a narrative was being created about rising crime in Pune. She argued that if individuals were deliberately spreading misinformation to damage the city's image, then authorities should take concrete legal action against them instead of only pointing out the existence of such narratives.

While appreciating the swift response of police in recent emergency situations, including cases where lives were saved due to timely intervention, Sule stressed that preventive policing should be the primary focus. She said visible police presence on the streets and stronger ground-level policing were necessary to stop crimes before they occur, rather than responding after incidents take place.

Describing Pune as a peaceful educational hub known as the "Oxford of the East", Sule said it was her constitutional responsibility as a public representative to raise concerns voiced by citizens. She clarified that her criticism was not aimed at demoralising the police force but at identifying weaknesses in the system and improving public safety.

Sule Urges Pune Police To Take Stricter Action…

Concluding her letter, Sule urged the Pune Police to take stricter and more visible action to restore public confidence. She expressed hope that the police force would continue working to ensure that residents feel safe and secure in the city.

The exchange between the MP and the police commissioner has sparked a wider discussion on whether official crime data alone is sufficient to assess public safety or whether citizens' perceptions and lived experiences should also be considered while evaluating the law-and-order situation in Pune.