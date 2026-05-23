‘Punekars Living Under Fear’: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Raises Alarm Over Pune’s Law & Order Situation

NCP-SP MP From Baramati Supriya Sule | File Photo

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency on Friday strongly criticised the law-and-order situation in Pune, claiming that the city has become a major crime hub and demanding accountability from the police administration and the state government.

Addressing the media, Sule said Pune, once known as the “Oxford of the East", is now witnessing a sharp rise in violent crimes. Referring to Central Government data, she claimed that Pune ranks first in Maharashtra in terms of crime and stands fifth among cities across the country.

‘Punekars Living Under Constant Fear’

She pointed to incidents such as murders in broad daylight, gang rivalries, and repeated koyta attacks as signs of deteriorating law and order in the city. According to Sule, citizens in Pune are living under constant fear due to the increasing number of violent incidents.

“The public does not want hollow assurances anymore. They want strict action against criminals,” she said while demanding that the Pune police commissioner provide a clear explanation regarding crime control measures in the city.

‘Serious Criminals Are Operating Freely’

Sule also urged the Chief Minister to seek accountability from the police administration over the rising crime graph. She alleged that while serious criminals are operating freely, political workers and ideological opponents are being targeted by the authorities.

The MP made strong allegations regarding action taken against NCP spokesperson Vikas Lawande. She claimed that Lawande had been falsely implicated in a case due to a political vendetta and termed his arrest “the murder of democracy".

According to Sule, atrocities against women and children have become a matter of serious concern in Pune. She said incidents involving women and toddlers are deeply disturbing and require immediate attention from the government and police authorities.

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‘Pune Police Chief Didn’t Answer My Calls’

Sule further criticised the functioning of the police administration, claiming that Amitesh Kumar did not respond to her phone calls. “If the phone calls of public representatives are not being answered, what must be the condition of common citizens?” she questioned.

Apart from law and order, Sule also raised concerns about safety standards in Pune’s rapidly growing housing sector. Referring to recent lift-related incidents in residential complexes, she demanded that the government make regular lift safety audits mandatory in housing societies across Maharashtra.

She called for strict regulations and inspections to ensure the safety of residents, especially in large residential projects coming up in urban areas like Pune.