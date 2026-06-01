'Pune Police Chief Is Responsible': NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Seeks IPS Amitesh Kumar's Immediate Transfer Citing Rising Crime

NCP-SP MP From Baramati Supriya Sule | File Photo

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP from Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency, Supriya Sule, has demanded the immediate transfer or forced leave of Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, holding him responsible for the rising crime rate in the city.

Speaking to the media on Sunday amid growing concerns over increasing crime and the recent toxic liquor tragedy, Sule claimed that Pune, once known as the state's educational hub, has now become a crime capital. Citing a report by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, she alleged that Pune ranks fifth in the country and first in Maharashtra in terms of crime.

Sule Flags Pune’s Rising Crime…

Sule said incidents involving the 'Koyta Gang', assaults, violent attacks and crimes against women are increasing across the city. She termed the situation a failure of both the Pune Police and the Home Department.

She also criticised the police for allegedly forcing shops and businesses in Pune to shut at night. According to Sule, businesses remain open in cities such as Mumbai, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, but Pune traders are allegedly being pressured by police to close their establishments.

‘Police Commissioner Is Responsible’

"The Police Commissioner is responsible for the current situation. He should either be transferred immediately or sent on forced leave," Sule said. She added that while the district's guardian minister may have reviewed the issue, her expectations are that the chief minister will take corrective action.

Warning of agitation if the situation does not improve, Sule said her party would take to the streets in protest.

‘Crime Has Reduced In Nagpur’

Commenting on other political developments, Sule claimed that crime has reduced in Nagpur while it has increased in Pune. She also alleged that many former Congress leaders and families are now part of the BJP, describing it as a "Congress-infused BJP".

Referring to the issue of examination paper leaks, Sule questioned how such incidents continue despite technological advancements and said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier warned about such challenges.