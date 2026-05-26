NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Slams Maharashtra Government Over Rising Crime In Pune After Koyta Gang Vandalism & Rajgad Firing | X/@supriya_sule

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday criticised the Maharashtra government over rising criminal incidents in Pune city and district, alleging that law and order have deteriorated and citizens are living in fear.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Sule referred to two recent incidents -- alleged vandalism by the “Koyta Gang” in Pune’s Ambegaon Pathar area and a firing incident at Kodwadi Phata in Rajgad tehsil -- and questioned the functioning of the state Home Ministry.

What Are The Incidents?

According to Sule, members of the Koyta Gang created panic in the Ambegaon Pathar area by damaging vehicles and smashing windows, causing fear among local residents.

She also referred to another violent incident reported at Kodwadi Phata in Rajgad taluka, where a gang allegedly opened fire and vandalised a hotel. A worker was reportedly seriously injured in the attack.

Sule Questions Home Ministry…

Calling the incidents alarming, Sule said such repeated crimes raise “serious questions” about the efficiency of the Home Ministry. She alleged that the government’s inaction was putting the lives of citizens at risk.

“Criminals have literally created havoc in Pune city and district. These events raise serious questions about the efficiency of the Home Ministry. The inaction of the Home Ministry is endangering the lives of the public, and citizens are living under the shadow of fear,” Sule wrote in her post.

Sule Tags CM…

She further claimed that the state government was failing to provide a safe environment for the public as incidents of violence and vandalism continued to rise.

In her post, Sule tagged the official handles of the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office, Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Pune City Police and Pune Rural Police while demanding accountability over the incidents.