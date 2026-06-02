Pune: PMC Pushes Drain Cleaning Deadline To June 15 | Representative Image

Despite setting a deadline of May 31 to complete all pre-monsoon works, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the target date to June 15, admitting that a significant portion of the work remains unfinished. The civic administration claims that 85 per cent of the cleaning work has been completed and that all pending works will be finished within the next two weeks.

The PMC had launched an extensive drive nearly two months ago to clean drains, stormwater channels and culverts across the city ahead of the monsoon season. However, the administration failed to meet its self-imposed deadline, raising concerns over the city's preparedness for heavy rainfall.

According to PMC data, the city has 129 drains spread across the jurisdiction of 15 regional offices, covering a total length of 2.34 lakh metres. The civic body had targeted the cleaning of 2.21 lakh metres of drains before the monsoon. However, only 55,391 metres have been cleaned so far, leaving nearly 1.67 lakh metres still choked with silt and garbage. At the current pace of approximately 3,500 metres of cleaning per day, substantial work remains pending.

The situation is also worrying at several flood-prone locations. Of the city's 457 culverts, 158 have been identified as critical spots that experience severe waterlogging during heavy rains. PMC officials admit that work at 21 of these vulnerable locations is still incomplete. Although the administration claims that around 24 culverts are being cleaned daily, residents have questioned the pace of the work.

Stormwater infrastructure is another area of concern. Against a target of cleaning 2.40 lakh metres of stormwater lines, only 1.51 lakh metres have been cleared. More than 37 per cent of the work remains pending. Similarly, out of 42,394 stormwater chambers across the city, only 18,301 have been cleaned, leaving a large number of chambers yet to be attended to.

Civic activists and residents fear that incomplete pre-monsoon works could result in waterlogging and flooding during the first spell of heavy rains, a recurring issue in Pune. Several drains and streams across the city are reportedly still clogged, despite the administration's claims of progress.

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PMC officials, however, remain confident of meeting the revised deadline. Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajit Nair stated that around 49 pre-monsoon works are currently underway and that delays were caused at some locations due to traffic management issues and operational challenges. He added that instructions have been issued to ensure proper disposal of excavated material and to complete all pending works on priority.

"We are making every effort to ensure that the work reaches 100 per cent completion by June 15," Nair said.