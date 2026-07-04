Tukaram Mundhe's Crackdown: FDA Suspends 7 Pune Food Establishments Over Hygiene Violations

IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe | File Pic

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of seven food establishments in Pune following a three-day inspection drive carried out under the 'Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra' campaign. The whole campaign was led by senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Tukaram Mundhe.

Acting on the directions of Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, FDA officials conducted surprise inspections at 70 hotels and restaurants across the Pune division between July 1 and July 3.

During the drive, officials found unhygienic conditions, violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, and expired food items at several establishments. Based on the findings, the licences of seven establishments were suspended with immediate effect.

The suspended establishments include Hotel Grand Purandar and Crown Bakers on Sinhagad Road, Barkat Biryani House and Royal Biryani House in Wagholi, National 360 in Bavdhan, and M/s Agrotis Catering Pvt. Ltd. in Ambegaon. The FDA said action was taken after serious food safety violations were detected during inspections.

The inspection campaign is continuing across the Pune division, and the FDA has warned that strict action will be taken against establishments found violating food safety norms.

The department has also advised hotel and restaurant operators to maintain proper hygiene, comply with food safety regulations, and provide customers with free and clean drinking water.

Citizens have been urged to report complaints related to food quality by contacting the FDA's toll-free helpline at 1800-222-365.