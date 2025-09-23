NITI Aayog CEO Reviews Progress of ‘Uttar Pradesh @2047’ Vision Document In Lucknow

NITI Aayog | File Photo

Lucknow: A review meeting on the ‘Uttar Pradesh @2047 — Vision Document’ was held on Tuesday at Yojana Bhawan, Lucknow, under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The meeting involved a detailed discussion on the current progress of the document’s preparation and the strategy for the future.

During the meeting, a presentation on the process of preparing the vision document was made before NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam. He proposed an organized and coordinated action plan and suggested the formation of a joint team to enhance efficiency. This team will include regional and sector experts, representatives from NITI Aayog, and members of the State Planning Department, thereby strengthening policy coordination. A high-power committee under the Chief Secretary will also be constituted to review the Vision Document.

The Principal Secretary of the State Planning Commission provided details about the step-by-step action plan for preparing the Vision Document. He informed that under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a cluster of 500 products/subjects has been created. Additionally, suggestions are being gathered through consultations with educational institutions, panchayats, public representatives from different sectors, and local stakeholders across all districts of the state. Apart from this, a dedicated portal has also been launched to collect online suggestions from the general public.

The NITI Aayog CEO expressed satisfaction with this wide process of public participation. He emphasized that meetings of the Chief Minister should be organized with all universities to showcase their achievements, and efforts should be made to ensure that this vision reaches students. A timeline was also set during the meeting for finalizing the framework of the Vision Document.

On this occasion, senior officials including the Principal Secretary of the State Planning Commission, Special Secretary, Joint Director, Director, Research Officer, Team Daylight, and Team State Support Mission were present. All participants engaged in meaningful deliberations on the immediate and long-term steps required for preparing the Vision Document.