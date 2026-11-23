Mukesh Sharma: From Tech Entrepreneur To Social Changemaker |

Noida: Entrepreneur Mukesh Sharma, Chairman of Prometheus School and BITS Pilani alumnus, is extending his business success into community development, focusing on education, healthcare, sports and opportunities for young people.

Raised in Pilani, Rajasthan, where his father worked as a lab technician, Sharma developed a deep interest in education. He began his career at DCM Data Systems and later worked with IBM, Quark Systems, Thomson Learning and Adobe. In 2003, he founded QA InfoTech, which grew into a prominent software quality engineering company before being acquired by Qualitest in 2021.

His professional journey highlighted the gap between academic education and industry requirements. To address it, Sharma began training young engineers, expanding his team from nine to 75 professionals within a year.

In 2019, he founded Prometheus School in Noida, offering international curricula including IB and Cambridge programmes. The institution emphasises creativity, critical thinking, entrepreneurship and practical learning.

To encourage innovation, the school introduced a ₹1 crore student incubator fund to support entrepreneurial ideas. Despite launching shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, Prometheus adapted to the challenges and continued supporting students and families.

Sharma’s journey reflects a broader vision of education as a tool for empowerment, innovation and social transformation.