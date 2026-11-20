Lucknow To Host National Skills Convocation 2026 For First Time On November 21; PM Modi To Honour 52 Toppers | File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is set to host the National Skills Convocation for the first time, marking a major milestone for the state’s skill development and vocational education sector. The fifth edition of the National Skills Convocation 2026 will be held on November 21 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event and honour 52 national-level toppers from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and training institutes for instructors. The ceremony, organised by the Directorate General of Training under the Government of India, has previously been held in Delhi for four consecutive years.

The selected trainees have achieved top positions in national-level examinations under the Craftsmen Training Scheme and Craftsmen Instructor Training Scheme. The awardees include 37 trainees under CTS and 15 under CITS, recognising excellence in technical education and vocational training.

Uttar Pradesh has six selected trainees among the national awardees, highlighting the state's growing contribution to skill development. The event is expected to bring together students, trainers, officials and representatives from skill development institutions across the country.

Minister for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Agarwal said hosting the national event reflects Uttar Pradesh’s strengthening training infrastructure and the growing capabilities of its youth. He added that the ceremony would inspire young people to pursue vocational education and become self-reliant.