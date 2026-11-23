Dev Deepawali: 51,000 Diyas To Honour India’s Heroes | Freepik

Varanasi: The holy city of Varanasi is preparing for a spectacular Dev Deepawali celebration on November 24, with Dashashwamedh Ghat set to glow under 51,000 earthen lamps and adorned with 21 quintals of flower garlands. Twenty-one priests will perform the grand Ganga Maha Aarti, while Padma Shri singer Anup Jalota will present a devotional and musical tribute.

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Organised by Ganga Seva Nidhi, the celebrations will begin at 5 pm. President Sushant Mishra said the event, carrying a tradition of spirituality and nationalism for over three decades, would also honour soldiers and security personnel who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The Bhagirath Shaurya Samman will be presented to commemorate martyrs, with financial assistance extended to their families. This year, CRPF personnel Shashi Kant Singh and Sunil Kumar, along with RPF constables Mehtab Khan and Kolahal Yadav, will be honoured.The programme will be presided over by CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh. BSF chief Praveen Kumar and senior officers from the armed forces and paramilitary organisations are also expected to attend.

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A replica of Amar Jawan Jyoti will be ceremonially lit, followed by wreath-laying, the Last Post and a Guard of Honour by soldiers of 39 GTC.

The religious ceremony will feature Vedic rituals led by Prof Chandramouli Upadhyay, Pt Shridhar Pandey and Acharya Randhir. Forty-two girl students will participate as Riddhi-Siddhi, while volunteers from Shri Kashi Vishwanath Damru Dal will add to the devotional atmosphere.

Security arrangements include 24 CCTV cameras, nearly 250 volunteers, medical teams, an ambulance and an NDRF water ambulance to manage the expected influx of devotees and tourists.

Organisers will also appeal for Ganga conservation and environmental protection, urging visitors to keep the river clean. The Maha Aarti will be livestreamed on the Ganga Seva Nidhi YouTube channel for devotees unable to attend.