Groundwater quality monitoring has detected elevated nitrate, fluoride and uranium levels in samples collected across several Uttar Pradesh districts | File Photo

Lucknow, November 20, 2026: Uttar Pradesh is facing growing concerns over groundwater quality, with official monitoring data indicating the presence of nitrate, fluoride and uranium beyond permissible drinking-water limits in several districts. The findings highlight potential health risks for people who rely on groundwater for drinking and household consumption.

Contamination Reported Across Several Districts

According to the Central Ground Water Board’s Annual Ground Water Quality Yearbook 2025, nitrate levels exceeded permissible limits in 107 out of 1,333 samples, affecting 48 districts. Fluoride was found above prescribed limits in 54 samples, with 24 districts reporting affected areas. Uranium exceeded the permissible limit in 29 out of 612 samples, with contamination reported across 22 districts.

Districts affected by fluoride include Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Agra, Meerut and Sonbhadra, while nitrate contamination has been reported across a much wider geographical spread, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Hamirpur and Mirzapur. Uranium contamination has also been detected in districts including Ghaziabad, Jhansi, Raebareli, Unnao and Varanasi.

Potential Health Risks

Nitrate contamination is often associated with fertiliser runoff, sewage and waste infiltration. Excessive fluoride exposure can damage teeth and bones, while prolonged exposure to elevated uranium levels may pose risks to kidney health.

The findings underline the need for regular water testing, improved monitoring and access to safe drinking water. Authorities are also being urged to strengthen preventive measures and identify contamination hotspots to protect public health.

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