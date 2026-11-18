84 Lakh Vehicles Sold In Just Three Months |

Mumbai: Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh emerged as India's biggest automobile markets during the July–September quarter of FY27, dominating sales across major vehicle categories, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Maharashtra led passenger and commercial vehicle sales, while Uttar Pradesh topped the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments. Overall, automobile sales across four major categories reached approximately 84 lakh units during the quarter.

Maharashtra Leads Passenger Vehicle Sales

India recorded passenger vehicle sales of 13.61 lakh units in Q2 FY27, with the western region contributing the highest volume of 4.29 lakh units. Maharashtra emerged as the largest passenger vehicle market, registering 1.65 lakh units. Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka followed among the leading states.

UP Tops Two-Wheeler Market

Two-wheeler sales reached 64.33 lakh units during the quarter, making motorcycles and scooters the largest segment by volume. Uttar Pradesh led nationwide sales with 7.89 lakh units, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. The western region recorded the highest two-wheeler demand at 21.13 lakh units.

Three-Wheeler Demand Remains Strong

Three-wheeler sales totalled 2.85 lakh units during July–September 2026. Uttar Pradesh topped the segment with approximately 34,000 units, followed by Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar and Tamil Nadu. The southern region recorded the highest regional demand at 96,000 units.

Commercial Vehicle Sales Rise

Commercial vehicle sales stood at 3.09 lakh units during Q2 FY27. Maharashtra led the segment with approximately 46,000 units, followed by Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. The western region accounted for 1.13 lakh commercial vehicles.

October Sales Hit Milestone

Separately, India's automobile industry maintained momentum in October, when monthly passenger vehicle sales crossed five lakh units for the first time. The latest SIAM figures highlight the significant contribution of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh to India's automobile market.

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